Our Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf Recipe Is Melt-In-Your-Mouth Delicious

Meatloaf is classic comfort food, and variations on the concept of mixing ground meat with a variety of ingredients and flavorings into a baked meal can be found in cultures all over the globe. If you think that meatloaf just isn't your thing, or you are looking for a new twist on traditional ground beef and ketchup, this super moist turkey meatloaf recipe will help you switch things up. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite way to showcase ground turkey, using vegetables, fruits, and a quick tomato chutney to maximize the moistness and flavor intensity in every bite. This meatloaf incorporates warm curry spice with grated apple, sweet potato, and sharp cheddar cheese for a main dish that is both hearty and sophisticated. The quick tomato chutney, made from fresh tomatoes, serves as both a glaze to seal the meat as well as a side sauce for dipping.

Because turkey is a relatively lean meat, it can easily become dry during the cooking process. This recipe uses ground turkey thighs to boost the fat content, and it has minimal binders to prevent the meatloaf from becoming tough or rubbery. One important technique Kinnaird stresses in preparing this recipe is to use a light hand. Over-mixing or handling of the raw turkey mixture can also create a tough product. Gently combining the ingredients keeps the finished dish tender while providing a distinct burst of flavor and texture in every bite.