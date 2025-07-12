Our Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf Recipe Is Melt-In-Your-Mouth Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meatloaf is classic comfort food, and variations on the concept of mixing ground meat with a variety of ingredients and flavorings into a baked meal can be found in cultures all over the globe. If you think that meatloaf just isn't your thing, or you are looking for a new twist on traditional ground beef and ketchup, this super moist turkey meatloaf recipe will help you switch things up. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite way to showcase ground turkey, using vegetables, fruits, and a quick tomato chutney to maximize the moistness and flavor intensity in every bite. This meatloaf incorporates warm curry spice with grated apple, sweet potato, and sharp cheddar cheese for a main dish that is both hearty and sophisticated. The quick tomato chutney, made from fresh tomatoes, serves as both a glaze to seal the meat as well as a side sauce for dipping.
Because turkey is a relatively lean meat, it can easily become dry during the cooking process. This recipe uses ground turkey thighs to boost the fat content, and it has minimal binders to prevent the meatloaf from becoming tough or rubbery. One important technique Kinnaird stresses in preparing this recipe is to use a light hand. Over-mixing or handling of the raw turkey mixture can also create a tough product. Gently combining the ingredients keeps the finished dish tender while providing a distinct burst of flavor and texture in every bite.
Gather the ingredients for this super moist turkey meatloaf recipe
For this recipe, it is important to choose a ground turkey with an appropriate fat content. Look for ground turkey that is made from thighs instead of breasts and has at least 15% fat. Having enough fat in the meat adds to the juicy quality of this meatloaf. Diced onion, shredded sweet potatoes, and apples also add moisture, plus sweet and savory flavors to the meat. An egg is used as a binder while quick oats take the place of breadcrumbs in this recipe. Fresh garlic, Worcestershire sauce, curry powder, and sea salt balance the sweetness of the apple and sweet potato with piquant notes.
Shredded sharp cheddar cheese gives the meatloaf a silky, melty texture and pairs nicely with the warm curry spice. Rather than using a traditional ketchup topping, you will make a quick tomato chutney using fresh vine-ripened tomatoes cooked with olive oil, sweet onion, and more of the fresh garlic and ginger. Apple cider vinegar adds a tangy flavor and dark brown sugar gives the chutney sweetness and hints of caramel. Coriander seeds add citrusy spice and salt and black pepper finish off the seasoning.
Step 1: Start the chutney
Start the chutney by heating the olive oil in large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute the onion, garlic, and ginger
Add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook and stir for 1 minute.
Step 3: Add the remaining chutney ingredients and simmer
Add the tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and coriander seeds. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 4: Cool the chutney
Transfer the chutney to a heat-proof bowl to cool.
Step 5: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Line a baking dish with parchment paper
Line a baking dish or meatloaf pan with parchment that hangs over two of the sides.
Step 7: Heat the olive oil in skillet
Begin the meatloaf: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 8: Saute the onion, sweet potato, apple, and garlic
Saute the onion, sweet potato, apple, and garlic until soft, about 5 minutes.
Step 9: Cool the mixture
Remove the pan from the heat and cool the mixture to room temperature.
Step 10: Make the meatloaf mixture
In a large bowl, mix the turkey, egg, cheese, oats, Worcestershire, salt, curry powder, and cooled sweet potato mixture.
Step 11: Form the mix into a loaf
Form the turkey mixture into a loaf in the prepared pan.
Step 12: Cover the meatloaf with chutney
Cover the top of the loaf with about ½ cup of the chutney, reserving the remaining chutney to serve with the meatloaf.
Step 13: Bake the meatloaf
Bake the meatloaf until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F, about 50-60 minutes.
Step 14: Rest the meatloaf
Let the meatloaf rest for 15 minutes.
Step 15: Slice and serve the meatloaf
lice and serve the turkey meatloaf with the remaining chutney.
What to serve with super moist turkey meatloaf
Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf Recipe
This turkey meatloaf is loaded with high-fat ground turkey thighs, sweet potato, grated apple, and cheese, ensuring optimal moisture with every bite.
Ingredients
- For the quick tomato chutney
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ cup diced sweet onion
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon peeled and minced fresh ginger root
- 4 large vine-ripened tomatoes, cored and diced
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon coriander seeds
- For the meatloaf
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup diced sweet onion
- ½ cup peeled and grated sweet potato
- ½ cup peeled and grated tart apple (such as Granny Smith)
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 pound ground turkey thigh meat
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ½ cup quick oats
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
Directions
- Start the chutney by heating the olive oil in large saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook and stir for 1 minute.
- Add the tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and coriander seeds. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Transfer the chutney to a heat-proof bowl to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a baking dish or meatloaf pan with parchment that hangs over two of the sides.
- Begin the meatloaf: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Saute the onion, sweet potato, apple, and garlic until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and cool the mixture to room temperature.
- In a large bowl, mix the turkey, egg, cheese, oats, Worcestershire, salt, curry powder, and cooled sweet potato mixture.
- Form the turkey mixture into a loaf in the prepared pan.
- Cover the top of the loaf with about ½ cup of the chutney, reserving the remaining chutney to serve with the meatloaf.
- Bake the meatloaf until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F, about 50-60 minutes.
- Let the meatloaf rest for 15 minutes.
- Slice and serve the turkey meatloaf with the remaining chutney.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|516
|Total Fat
|28.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|150.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.1 g
|Total Sugars
|12.9 g
|Sodium
|926.7 mg
|Protein
|36.9 g
What makes this turkey meatloaf recipe extra moist?
Using the right combination of ingredients ensures that this turkey meatloaf will turn out moist, juicy, and tender. Having enough fat in this recipe is a key to prevent drying out. Using ground turkey thighs and incorporating shredded cheese gives the mixture a boost of fats that will keep the finish product tender and succulent. Adding egg and quick oats as binders not only keeps the meatloaf from falling apart when slicing, but helps to hold in liquid. Kinnaird says she likes using the quick oats because they have a similar texture to breadcrumbs but don't necessarily need to be soaked before using.
The fruit and vegetable components also give this turkey meatloaf a boost of flavorful moisture. By cooking the vegetables and apple briefly before adding to the meat mixture, they are not only softened, but their natural juices start to come out. Adding the quick tomato chutney to the exterior of the loaf prior to baking also helps to seal in moisture, as well as infuse a bit into the meat as it cooks. Kinnaird says the last important step in this recipe is cooking the meatloaf at 350 F. This moderate temperature allows the meatloaf to cook evenly and gives the proteins in the meat extra time to break down and become tender.
How can I switch up this turkey meatloaf recipe?
If you don't have all ingredients on hand or just want to try switching up the flavors, this recipe is very adaptable to alternative ingredients. For the quick tomato chutney, Kinnaird suggests adding additional spices, such as whole cumin seeds or ground allspice. You could also increase the heat of the chutney by adding your favorite chili powder or chopped fresh jalapeños. Try using different vinegars, like red wine or rice vinegar to change up the acidity.
For the meatloaf mix, Kinnaird says that you can use any type of apple that you like. Her preference is for something crisp and tart, but other apple varieties like Jonagold or Golden Delicious can add additional sweet flavor while still having a nice texture for cooking with. Red, white, or yellow onion will work equally well in this recipe, as will white or orange sweet potatoes. For the cheese, a smoked variety like Gouda or provolone would add a nice hint of char.