16 Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The US
The oldest operational steakhouses in America, some founded more than a century ago, are brick and mortar testaments to two simple yet powerful concepts: man's profound need to respect and preserve history, and man's love of a good steak. These steakhouses have survived a hundred years of All-American turmoil, and they're still here, serving up their fare and giving us the meat sweats.
The modern American steakhouse began in post-Civil War Lower Manhattan. Back in the 1860s, when the term "Meat Packing District" was meant literally, America's first steakhouses opened around the large, government-sponsored farmer's markets that sprang up in the area. These New York restaurants represented a distinctly American evolution of the pubs and chop houses of Merry Old England.
At the same time, as Manifest Destiny took hold and Americans traveled west, less formal steakhouses began to open in traditional "cow towns" like Omaha and Kansas City. Less stuffy than their New York counterparts, these Western steakhouses were doing basically the same things, just with an aesthetic that was less white tablecloths and more Wild West. By the 1920s, the steakhouse concept had spread all the way to Los Angeles. With refrigerated train cars in widespread use, top quality beef could be shipped anywhere in the country. The cattle drive was dead, but the American steakhouse was finally branching out and growing up.
Most of the early American steakhouses are long gone. A select few, however, remain. And lucky for us, many of them are still serving up exceptional steak, just like they did in the old days.
1. The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York, New York (1868)
The oldest steakhouse in America is easy to spot: Just look around New York City's Meatpacking District for the big plastic cow. Named "Annabelle," the mascot has hovered over the door at The Old Homestead Steakhouse for more than seventy years. The restaurant itself, however, predates Annabelle by almost a century.
Originally opening as The Tidewater Trading Post just after the Civil War, The Old Homestead Steakhouse still serves up some of the best steaks in all of Manhattan. And the biggest. In fact, the portions are so generous, and have been for so long, that The Old Homestead is said to be the birthplace of the doggie bag.
The prices can be high, but you're paying for the history as much as the meat. Eating a T-bone or a strip steak at The Old Homestead transports you back to a time when the Meat Packing District was more mud and manure than glitz and glam.
(212) 242-9040
56 9th Avenue, New York, NY, 10011
2. Keens Steakhouse in New York, New York (1885)
Keens Steakhouse has been the place to be seen in New York City for more than a century. The original owner, Albert Keen, was a bigwig in the New York theater scene, and his eponymous restaurant soon became a hangout for all manner of actors, producers, and various other Broadway carnivores. Skip ahead, and the roster of Keens regulars includes entertainment industry luminaries like George M. Cohan, Will Rogers, and Liza Minnelli. There's even a Pipe Club at Keens, dating all the way back to the beginning. Past members include Albert Einstein and J.P. Morgan.
Dining at Keens Steakhouse feels like sharing a good steak with the ghosts of Old New York. There's a chance that you're sitting where a legend once did, smoking a pipe, eating a porterhouse, and seeing and being seen.
(212) 947-3636
72 W. 36th Street, New York, NY, 10018
3. Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York (1887)
The opening of the Williamsburg Bridge in 1903 made travel from haughty Manhattan to the outer boroughs of New York City a snap. Shortly thereafter, a Brooklyn legend was born.
Peter Luger Steakhouse has something that makes a trip over the bridge more than worth it: Its specialty is the dry-aged porterhouse. The chefs only work with USDA Prime beef, and every side of beef is inspected for color, marbling, and texture before it's locked away and aged. The Peter Luger porterhouse steak has consistently earned rave reviews, despite the restaurant's overall reputation being more down than up in recent years.
Peter Luger Steakhouse was awarded a Michelin star in 2006 and held onto it until 2022. It lost its star that year, but that didn't keep the customers away. If anything, the steakhouse is more popular than ever, with additional locations in Great Neck, Las Vegas, and Tokyo now open and thriving.
(718) 387-7400
178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY, 11211
4. Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado (1893)
The oldest operational steakhouse west of the Mississippi River might be best known for its Rocky Mountain oysters. Far from seafood despite the moniker, the regional delicacy is actually deep-fried bull testicles. But if that particular menu item doesn't make your tastebuds water, The Buckhorn also has plenty of steak to go along with its fascinating history.
Founded in 1893 to serve the cattlemen, railroad men, and miners who were flocking to the area to make their fortunes, The Buckhorn's cuisine quickly grew in both popularity and reputation. The steakhouse claims that four United States Presidents have chowed down in its dining room.
The Buckhorn marks its history with taxidermy. Over five hundred stuffed animal heads dot the walls of the historic building. Legend has it that the Cape buffalo head that hangs in the restaurant's Roosevelt Room was shot and delivered by the Rough Rider himself.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage Street, Denver, CO, 80204
5. St. Elmo Steakhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana (1902)
The oldest steakhouse in the Midwest is also one of the best. St. Elmo in Indianapolis was named an "American Classic" by the James Beard Foundation in 2016. According to the James Beard Foundation website, that award is given to "restaurants with timeless appeal, beloved in their regions for quality food that reflects the character of their community."
Despite being an elite steakhouse, St. Elmo's most famous dish might be their shrimp cocktail. It's made with giant Black Tiger Shrimp and bathed in St. Elmo's signature cocktail sauce. Of course, this being the twenty-first century, the cocktail sauce is available to purchase by the bottle on their website.
The regional restaurant has gotten its fair share of national attention in recent years. It was featured on an episode of "Parks and Recreation" in 2012, and it has become a favorite of both Indiana Pacers players and racecar drivers in town for the Indy 500.
(317) 635-0636
127 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
6. Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (1910)
Cattlemen's Steakhouse has a long, colorful history befitting a century-old restaurant that started as a Old West stockyard hangout. In fact, legend has it that the restaurant has been funded and run at various times by a less-than-upstanding array of bootleggers, gamblers, and assorted miscreants. One story holds that in 1945, Cattlemen's changed hands on a single roll of the dice.
However fiery the history, Cattlemen's legacy is that of sizzling steaks and specialty lamb fries. Also popular with patrons: their top-secret house salad dressing and their unfiltered wheat beer.
At every steakhouse, sides matter. In fact, subpar sides can be a warning sign of a bad steakhouse. But you won't have to worry about that at Cattlemen's. So have the lamb fries (lots of them), but be sure to save room for their signature T-bone, the real OKC crowd-pleaser.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S. Agnew Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK, 73108
7. The Tam O'Shanter in Los Angeles, California (1922)
Back when Hollywood was more John Barrymore than Drew Barrymore, the Tam O'Shanter was there. Not only is Los Angeles's original Irish steakhouse still standing after a century, it's standing in the exact same spot on Los Feliz Boulevard and is owned by the same family that opened it so many decades ago.
The Tam, as it's affectionately called, was particularly beloved by Walt Disney, and fans of all things Disney still flock there to this day. John Wayne was also known to dine there, supposedly preferring the Tam's chicken salad to its steak.
Regardless of the Duke's opinion, the Tam O'Shanter is, in essence, a classic steakhouse. They even offer a regular "Steak Lovers Dinner Special," where hungry carnivores can choose from juicy cuts like filet mignon, top sirloin cap, and the special Tam O'Shanter Cut.
(323) 664-0228
2980 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90039
8. Johnny's Cafe in Omaha, Nebraska (1922)
Located directly behind the site of the once massive Omaha Stockyards stands an unassuming brick building that houses one of the best, and oldest, steakhouses in the country. At Johnny's, there's definitely more steak than sizzle. There is a little sizzle, though.
Currently in the hands of third-generation owners, the name Johnny's Cafe, is something of a misnomer. Sure, there are other things on the menu, like fried chicken and whitefish, but Johnny's is at heart a classic Midwestern steak-and-potatoes type place.
One of Johnny's most popular offerings, logically, is the hometown Omaha strip steak. For more information, read our primer on cuts of beef, but simply put, an Omaha strip comes from the cow's short loin. The short loin is hidden under the cow's backbone and supplies some of the most tender cuts of beef. And there's no better place for an Omaha strip steak than in Omaha at Johnny's.
(402) 731-4774
4702 S. 27th Street, Omaha, NE, 68107
9. Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York, New York (1927)
Blame Prohibition for lots of things, but without it, New York City would be missing one of its finest and most historic steakhouse. Gallaghers started life as a speakeasy: It was one of those hidden spots where in-the-know Manhattanites could drop by for a little tipple. Once Prohibition ended, Gallaghers swung open the doors and reintroduced itself as one of New York City's finest steakhouses.
What makes Gallaghers so good is its dry aged beef. They use premium cuts, each of which is aged for a minimum of twenty-one days. Over that time, the moisture evaporates, the meat tenderizes, and the flavor builds. The result is soft, succulent meat with more than a little tang.
Like many of the old New York steakhouses, Gallaghers has seen its share of celebrity clientele. The restaurant has hosted everyone from Ana Wintour to Muhammed Ali. Memorabilia from other legends adorn the walls of the speakeasy-turned-steakhouse.
(212) 586-5000
228 W. 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10019
10. Charlie's Steakhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana (1932)
There's nothing fancy at Charlie's Steakhouse in New Orleans. There's nothing that reflects the glitz and glam of the restaurant's home city. Heck, there's not even a menu. What you will find, though, is a nine decade-old NOLA tradition that built its mighty reputation on plain old good steak.
Since there's no menu, just tell the waiter what cut you want and how you want it cooked. If this process seems intimidating, it's not: The friendly staff makes sure of that. But if want a refresher course on how to order steak, we have one for you.
You can't go wrong with the 18-ounce ribeye cooked medium-rare. It's a behemoth, but every bite is an adventure in meaty goodness fit for Jules Verne. And hey, for the vegetarians out there who happen to stumble into one of the best steakhouses in the Big Easy, their asparagus is pretty good, too.
(504) 895-9323
4510 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA, 70115
11. Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee (1934)
To an outsider (whether tourist, bachelorette, or both), Nashville is definitely more hot chicken than sizzling steak. But locals know that the best meal in the Music City is a porterhouse from Jimmy Kelly's.
Founded in 1934 by current proprietor Mike Kelly's great-grandfather, Jimmy Kelly's is housed in a stunning, historic mansion in Nashville's Midtown neighborhood. Jimmy founded his steakhouse right after the collapse of Prohibition, promising his customers both a great steak and a generous portion of whiskey.
Mike continues to fulfill his ancestor's mission, but with a twist: The steak is still to die for, but Jimmy Kelly's has all but traded whiskey for fine wine. The steakhouse boasts an almost unparalleled wine list consisting of some of the best bottles from around the world. The rarest and most expensive wines can be found on Jimmy Kelly's curated "Captain List."
(615) 329-4349
217 Louise Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37203
12. Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri (1938)
Kansas City is best known, culinarily at least, as a barbecue city. Jess and Jim's Steakhouse, however, takes diners back to the days when KC was a cattle town.
The eponymous founders started Jess and Jim's in 1938 as a small bar and grill. Sadly, their original location in the heart of Kansas City was destroyed by a tornado in 1957. Jess and Jim moved their place a little further down the road and started focusing on steak. This, as it turned out, was an excellent idea.
Jess and Jim's received some national attention in 1972 when they were featured in a Playboy Magazine article. Perhaps to thank the then-popular publication for featuring their restaurant, the owner named a steak after the magazine: The Playboy Strip is a 25-ounce thank you note chiseled from some of the best beef the Show Me State has to offer.
(816) 941-9499
517 E. 135th Street, Kansas City, MO, 64145
13. Gene & Georgetti Italian Steakhouse in Chicago, Illinois (1941)
The oldest steakhouse in Chicago is still one of the city's best. Gene & Georgetti Italian Steakhouse was founded in the River North neighborhood of the Windy City in 1941. While much has changed, both in Chicago generally and at the restaurant specifically, great food and exceptional service remain.
Gene & Georgetti was a swingin' hotspot in the 1940's and 50's. Stars like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball stopped by when they were in town, as did many of Chicagoland's glitterati. Today, although you may occasionally glimpse a celebrity (Look! It's Keanu Reeves), the venerable steakhouse serves a more diverse, fiercely loyal customer base.
Gene & Georgetti has been in the same spot and run by the same family for eight decades. With standout offerings like their 8-ounce filet mignon and their bone-in ribeye, it's easy to see how the restaurant has earned such loyalty from both the elite and the workaday.
(312) 527-3718
500 N. Franklin Street, Chicago, IL, 60654
14. Doe's Eat Place in Greenville, Mississippi (1941)
For dinner and a show, eschew the Big Apple's Broadway and point your compass south. Since 1941, Doe's Eat Place in tiny Greenville, Mississippi, has wowed diners with its huge, tender steaks cooked under a monstrous open broiler. The food, the fire, and the history have combined to make Doe's Eat Place one of the most celebrated small town steakhouses in America.
In the early days, Doe's was a grocery store turned tamale shack. Fieldworkers would flock there to fill their bellies with the Mississippi version of the Mexican dish. By 1941, the grocery was no more, and the tamales alone kept the cash register ringing. Soon, though, the family of proprietors slid beef under that giant broiler, and Doe's most popular eats weren't tamales but steaks.
Tamales are still on the menu, but make no mistake, Doe's Eat Place is by any definition a steakhouse. Actually, now Doe's is a steakhouse franchise with locations all across the South. But Doe's is best experienced in its natural environment. The history and, certainly, the steak combine to make the original Greenville location one of the best places to have a meal in the country.
(662) 334-3315
502 Nelson Street, Greenville, MS, 38701
15. The Stockyards in Phoenix, Arizona (1947)
The Stockyards is a Phoenix institution both historically and gastronomically. When it opened it 1947, it served as a gathering place for the cattlemen working in or traveling to the actual Phoenix stockyards. In this way, it serves as a reminder of the city's rough and tumble past. Back in the present, The Stockyards seasons its steaks with a mix of the old and the new, pointing toward Phoenix's culinary future without leaving behind what has come before.
"Arizona's Original Steakhouse" underwent a major restoration in 2012, and the building was added to the City of Phoenix Historical Register. This current version of The Stockyards holds on to its Wild West roots (there's a hand-carved bar and old timey crystal chandeliers) while modernizing its methods, if not its meat.
Many of the offerings at The Stockyard are the same as they were nearly eighty years ago. Steaks and whiskeys still dominant the menu, as they should. "The Arizona Cut" ribeye should be your default if you're visiting for the first time. It's 24-ounces, so be sure to order a whiskey or three to wash it down.
(602) 273-7378
5009 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ, 83034
16. Kreis' Steakhouse & Bar in St. Louis, Missouri (1948)
In 1948, the Kreis family turned their home cooking into a roadside restaurant. With a prime location right on Highway 67, the business flourished and, by the 1960's, had grown into a popular spot for both travelers and townies alike. The Kreis family retired and sold their namesake roadhouse before the end of that decade, and the new owner had a big idea: Focus on prime rib.
They've been doing it, better than almost anyone, ever since. The prime rib at Kreis' Steakhouse & Bar is so popular, in fact, that the menu proudly sports a section titled, "The Last Word in Prime Rib." Diners have three choices: the 12-ounce Queen Cut, the 32-ounce bone-in King Cut, or the mountainous 64-ounce bone-in Extra Cut.
Not only is Kreis' the oldest steakhouse in St. Louis, it's among the oldest restaurants of any type in the city. Turns out that pivoting to prime rib is never, and has never been, a bad idea.
(314) 993-0735
535 S. Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, MO, 63131