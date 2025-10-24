16 Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The US

The oldest operational steakhouses in America, some founded more than a century ago, are brick and mortar testaments to two simple yet powerful concepts: man's profound need to respect and preserve history, and man's love of a good steak. These steakhouses have survived a hundred years of All-American turmoil, and they're still here, serving up their fare and giving us the meat sweats.

The modern American steakhouse began in post-Civil War Lower Manhattan. Back in the 1860s, when the term "Meat Packing District" was meant literally, America's first steakhouses opened around the large, government-sponsored farmer's markets that sprang up in the area. These New York restaurants represented a distinctly American evolution of the pubs and chop houses of Merry Old England.

At the same time, as Manifest Destiny took hold and Americans traveled west, less formal steakhouses began to open in traditional "cow towns" like Omaha and Kansas City. Less stuffy than their New York counterparts, these Western steakhouses were doing basically the same things, just with an aesthetic that was less white tablecloths and more Wild West. By the 1920s, the steakhouse concept had spread all the way to Los Angeles. With refrigerated train cars in widespread use, top quality beef could be shipped anywhere in the country. The cattle drive was dead, but the American steakhouse was finally branching out and growing up.

Most of the early American steakhouses are long gone. A select few, however, remain. And lucky for us, many of them are still serving up exceptional steak, just like they did in the old days.