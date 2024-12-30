How Did The Wedge Salad Become A Steakhouse Staple?

The classic wedge salad made with iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, ripe tomatoes, and chunks of bacon, has been a steakhouse staple for perhaps as long as a century. But how and why it came to share space with sizzling steaks and baked potatoes at these restaurants has a bit of a convoluted history. Delmonico's, the storied Manhattan steakhouse that shaped American fine dining, lays claim to the salad's invention (along with several other famous dishes like lobster Newburg and baked Alaska) and dates its birth to the 1930s.

While its wedge salad is the prototypical version, there is a recipe that predates it by more than 15 years. In 1916, Marion Harris Neil introduced the world (at least in print) to the first wedge salad with blue cheese dressing in her cookbook "Salads, Sandwiches, and Chafing Dish Recipes," although hers didn't include bacon or tomatoes. Oscar Tucci, the man who took over Delmonico's in 1926, is the likeliest candidate for coming up with the version of the wedge salad that graces steakhouses near and far, like Ruth's Chris, the chain born in New Orleans that famously broils its steaks at super high temperatures.