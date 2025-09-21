This Mango Avocado Chicken Salad Recipe Belongs In Your Bookmarks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A chopped salad is a magnificent culinary chameleon. Uniform, bite-sized bits of tasty ingredients tossed together with a flavorful dressing, creating forkfuls of magic in your mouth — it doesn't get much better than that. A great chopped salad will contain a mix of crunchy, soft, savory, sweet, and colorful ingredients with a harmonious dressing to bring them all together. This recipe for chopped mango avocado chicken salad, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, does just that. The salad features a blend of crunchy cabbage and pepitas, tender grilled corn and ripe mango, charred grilled chicken, and silky avocado. Kinnaird finishes the salad with sliced scallions and a robust and creamy avocado ranch dressing. Once tossed together, the salad sings with a burst of textures and fresh flavors in every bite.

"I love chopped salads because of their versatility," Kinnaird says. "Adding lots of protein creates a substantial all-in-one meal, while bringing both vegetables and fruits into the mix." Chopped salads are a great way to use up wayward ingredients in your refrigerator, such as bits of cheese, pickled vegetables, and leftover cooked meats. They also make for a lovely presentation, meaning that if you plan to serve this chopped mango avocado chicken salad at a dinner party, your guests will surely be impressed.