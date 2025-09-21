This Mango Avocado Chicken Salad Recipe Belongs In Your Bookmarks
A chopped salad is a magnificent culinary chameleon. Uniform, bite-sized bits of tasty ingredients tossed together with a flavorful dressing, creating forkfuls of magic in your mouth — it doesn't get much better than that. A great chopped salad will contain a mix of crunchy, soft, savory, sweet, and colorful ingredients with a harmonious dressing to bring them all together. This recipe for chopped mango avocado chicken salad, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, does just that. The salad features a blend of crunchy cabbage and pepitas, tender grilled corn and ripe mango, charred grilled chicken, and silky avocado. Kinnaird finishes the salad with sliced scallions and a robust and creamy avocado ranch dressing. Once tossed together, the salad sings with a burst of textures and fresh flavors in every bite.
"I love chopped salads because of their versatility," Kinnaird says. "Adding lots of protein creates a substantial all-in-one meal, while bringing both vegetables and fruits into the mix." Chopped salads are a great way to use up wayward ingredients in your refrigerator, such as bits of cheese, pickled vegetables, and leftover cooked meats. They also make for a lovely presentation, meaning that if you plan to serve this chopped mango avocado chicken salad at a dinner party, your guests will surely be impressed.
Gather the chopped mango avocado chicken salad ingredients
To kick things off, you'll make a marinade for both the chicken and the corn using olive oil, fresh lime juice, honey, smoked paprika, sea salt, and freshly cracked black pepper. Use boneless and skinless chicken breast halves and freshly shucked corn on the cob for grilling. The avocado ranch dressing is made in a high-speed blender using ripe avocado, buttermilk, Kewpie mayo, fresh garlic, chives, and basil, along with a bit more sea salt and pepper. The remaining ingredients to be chopped and added to the salad are savoy cabbage, raw pepitas, fresh mango, more avocado, and thinly sliced scallions.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a small bowl, make a marinade by whisking together the olive oil, 2 tablespoons lime juice, honey, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Set aside some of the marinade
Set aside 2 tablespoons of the marinade.
Step 3: Place the chicken in a resealable bag
Place the chicken in a large ziplock bag.
Step 4: Add the marinade to the chicken
Add the remaining marinade and seal the bag, pushing out extra air.
Step 5: Refrigerate the chicken
Refrigerate the chicken for a minimum of 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.
Step 6: Brush the corn with the reserved marinade
While the chicken marinates, place the corn in a dish and brush with the 2 tablespoons marinade.
Step 7: Peel and pit the mangoes
Cut away the peel from the mangoes and then cut the flesh away from the pit.
Step 8: Dice the mango
Cut the peeled mango into a ½-inch dice and set aside.
Step 9: Cut and score the avocados
Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits, and use the tip of a knife to score the flesh into ½-inch cubes in their shells.
Step 10: Scoop out the cut avocado
Scoop out the avocado cubes using a thin spoon into a bowl and toss with the remaining lime juice.
Step 11: Preheat a grill
Heat a grill to medium-high heat.
Step 12: Place the chicken and corn on the grill
Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on the grill along with the corn.
Step 13: Grill the chicken and corn
Grill the chicken and corn on all sides until the corn is slightly charred and the chicken is cooked through.
Step 14: Transfer the chicken and corn to a platter to rest
Transfer the chicken and corn to a platter and let the chicken rest at least 10 minutes.
Step 15: Cut the corn kernels off the cobs
Hold one corn cob vertically in a large bowl and use a small, sharp knife to cut off the kernels.
Step 16: Cut the grilled chicken
Transfer the grilled chicken to a cutting board and cut into cubes.
Step 17: Add the dressing ingredients to a blender
To make the dressing, scoop the avocado flesh from its shell and add to a high speed blender along with the remaining dressing ingredients.
Step 18: Blend the dressing until smooth
Start on low, then blend at high speed until creamy and smooth.
Step 19: Transfer the dressing to a jar
Transfer the dressing to a jar and refrigerate while assembling the salad.
Step 20: Add the cabbage to a serving dish
Add the cabbage in an even layer to a large shallow serving bowl.
Step 21: Add the pepitas
Starting from one side, add the pepitas in a strip on top of the cabbage.
Step 22: Add the corn
Add the corn next to the pepitas.
Step 23: Add the chicken
Add the chicken in a strip next to the corn.
Step 24: Add the diced mango
Add the diced mangoes.
Step 25: Add the diced avocado
Finish with the diced avocado at the edge of the bowl.
Step 26: Drizzle on the dressing
Drizzle on some of the dressing and sprinkle with the chopped scallions.
Step 27: Toss the chopped salad and serve
To serve, toss the salad to coat and mix the ingredients. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.
Ingredients
- For the marinade and salad
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 large ears fresh corn on the cob
- 2 medium mangoes
- 2 medium avocados
- 6 cups shredded savoy cabbage
- ¼ cup raw pepitas
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
- For the dressing
- 1 medium avocado
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ½ cup Kewpie mayo
- 1 large clove garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,055
|Total Fat
|66.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|141.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|74.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|17.0 g
|Total Sugars
|34.5 g
|Sodium
|867.3 mg
|Protein
|52.4 g
How can I switch up this chopped salad recipe?
There are so many ways to switch up this chopped salad by tossing in different flavors and textures, all while keeping with the flavor scheme. Kinnaird suggests starting with the crunchy pepitas. In place of these green seeds, toasted walnuts or buttery cashews could be chopped up to pair beautifully with the other ingredients. If corn is not your style, try adding some chopped grilled zucchini or tiny white canned navy beans that have been drained and rinsed. If you would like to keep this salad meatless, consider using the marinade for firm tofu and grilling it as you would the chicken. Fresh peaches or nectarines would be delicious in place of the mango, and you could also throw in some dried fruit such as currants or golden raisins for extra sweetness.
Kinnaird loves the creaminess of the avocado ranch dressing, but suggests that a vinaigrette could most definitely be used instead. To make a tasty vinaigrette for this salad, try whisking together ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and ¼ teaspoon each of sea salt and black pepper. Slowly whisk in ¾ cup of olive oil or shake all ingredients together in a sealed jar. Add in the chives and basil, if desired.
Can I make this chopped salad in advance, and how should I store leftovers?
The best way to make this chopped salad in advance is by prepping all of the different components and storing them separately in a refrigerator. The cabbage can be chopped, the corn can be grilled and removed from the cob, the mango can be peeled and diced, and the dressing can be made up to three days ahead and stored in an air-tight glass jar. Keeping each of these components in their own container will help maintain flavor and freshness. The chicken can be marinated up to 4 hours in advance of grilling, and the grilled chicken can be chilled in whole pieces or in cubes. It is best to wait to cut the avocado until you are ready to assemble the salad so that it can maintain its vibrant green color as long as possible. The salad can be assembled and refrigerated about 2 hours in advance of serving, then tossed with the dressing last minute.
Once the salad has been tossed, it will definitely begin to soften, with the cabbage taking on a more wilted appearance. Leftover dressed salad will keep well for about a day wrapped tightly, but should be discarded after that time.