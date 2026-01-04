15 Korean Foods To Try At Least Once

News flash: Korean food is much more than just kimchi and Buldak noodles. The cuisine is filled with bold flavors and dishes that range from herbaceous steamed mandu to heartwarming stews. My grandmother, Rumi, understood this more than anyone I knew. She was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, during the early 1930s. Even though our family is Japanese, she carried those memories from Korea with her throughout her life. She took her Seoul roots with our combined heritage in the kitchen to create meals and experiences for us that didn't quite fit into either category, but somehow it felt like home.

Growing up, my siblings and I watched her gracefully work in the kitchen. Every time we would go over to her house, she was either peeling apples for her bulgogi marinade, making beef-filled mandu, or munching on pungent banchan while watching her favorite K-dramas. Now that she's passed, I've come to realize she was doing more than just cooking — she was preserving a piece of her past and gifting it to us, making sure that memories of her time in Seoul continued to the next generation. Here is a list of 15 Korean dishes that you should definitely try at least once — the ones that shaped my grandmother's life and mine.