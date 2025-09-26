22 Iconic International Street Foods Everyone Should Try

If you want to sample the most authentic flavors in any country, street food is the way to go. It's quick, affordable, and usually made with recipes and cooking techniques that locals have been perfecting for generations. It's what people living there eat when they want something tasty, familiar, and comforting, so it can tell you a lot about regional tastes and cultures. Plus, it's one of the easiest ways to save money on food when traveling.

Walk through almost any city and you'll find some version of food being served on the street, but what that looks like changes depending on where you are. In Mexico, tacos al pastor are wildly popular, while saucy currywurst hits the spot in Germany. Bakso vendors are ubiquitous in Indonesia, and choripán is the go-to snack in Argentina. With so many options out there, we've pulled together 22 of the most iconic street foods that everyone should try at least once.