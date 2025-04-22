The Foundation Of Old-School Miso Soup Isn't Actually Miso

Although miso soup has become the most well-known Japanese soup, it's really dashi that's the critical element. So when crafting the dish at home, focus your efforts into perfecting the broth. For the quickest and easiest rendition, you can buy hondashi powder, which conveniently yields the umami-rich flavor when diluted with hot water. However, there's also lots of benefit to crafting the stock base at home, which can take as little as 20 minutes.

The combination of bonito and kombu is the most common option, due to its especially balanced palate. However, there are also vegan alternatives, which can consist of exclusively kombu or the seaweed paired with dried shiitake for added earthy notes. And for a more intensive, fishy flavor, Japanese cooks also craft dashi using small dried fish like sardines or anchovies. All can serve as a delicious miso soup foundation to give the dish its flavorful body.

That's not to say the namesake miso isn't important. This savory ingredient comes in over a thousand varieties, and cooks can select and even blend several varieties to define the soup's palate, whether you prefer it more sweet, nutty, or tangy. The miso is dissolved into the dashi only right before cooking concludes, forming a richly flavored and cloudy broth. Optional fillings like tofu, dried wakame, and green onions complete the dish in its most widespread form.