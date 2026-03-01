The Best Irish Cream Pie Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations may revolve around corned beef and cabbage with a side of green beer, but they typically feature some kind of dessert, as well. These tend to fall into two categories: things colored green (often mint-flavored) and things made with Irish cream liqueur. As you can tell by the name, this recipe falls squarely (or circularly) into the latter category. Unlike many cream pies, this one isn't filled with pudding, but rather features layers of mousse flavored with two different kinds of chocolate chips. It's then topped with a dulce de leche-infused whipped cream, making it one of the creamiest cream pies we've ever seen.

As developer Katie Rosenhouse says of the recipe, "Irish cream is a natural fit for airy, creamy pies that will show off its flavor, so this mousse-like filling in a chocolate cookie crust seemed like a great way to showcase it." The liqueur features in two places — there's a splash of it in the white chocolate cream filling, and the rest goes to flavor the topping. (If you want even more, you could add it to the milk chocolate filling, as well.) While this dessert may look elaborate, it's actually not too difficult to make. According to Rosenhouse, "It's a pie that anyone could throw together," especially since you can customize the decorations to suit your taste and skill level.