Oatmeal 101: What's The Difference Between Old-Fashioned Oats And Rolled Oats?

Because of the larger surface area, rolled or old-fashioned oats are also perfect in delicious, chewy oatmeal cookies and overnight oats. They just soak up more moisture and do it relatively quickly. Furthermore, the large, flat oats are more easily imparted with flavor. While oats were probably eaten by humans more than 30,000 years ago, they were hand-ground until the groat-cutting machine was invented in 1877, bringing easy-to-prepare rolled oats to American tables.

Quick, or instant, oats are similar to rolled oats but are processed more thoroughly. But processed doesn't mean that they're unhealthy or have chemicals involved; they're simply steamed longer and rolled into flatter, thinner pieces so that they have even more surface area by weight. That's why instant oats can be cooked in just 1 to 2 minutes or turned into oatmeal in a cup or bowl of boiling water so quickly. That said, they aren't ideal for baking because they can turn into mush rather quickly.

Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, are the least processed of the three, with each groat cut into two or three pieces with a steel blade. This is why steel-cut oats need longer to cook and end up with a chewier texture. While steel-cut oats retain a bit more fiber, there isn't really much difference in nutritional value among the three oats.

