Soften Butter Faster With An Unexpected Kitchen Tool

Whether you've decided to bake a last-minute batch of cookies or are trying to butter your morning toast, waiting for your cold butter to soften is a frustrating time suck. If you're used to zapping the butter in the microwave with varied results, try a popular hack instead — one that uses a kitchen item that you usually use to rinse fruits and veggies or drain pasta.

Next time you need softened butter, pull out a mesh food strainer (or get the ​​GoodCook Everyday 6-Inch Mesh Strainer). Grab your refrigerated or frozen butter and rub it back and forth on the mesh. You'll end up with nicely grated butter shavings that are soft and easy to spread or use in recipes. This butter hack is also one of the creative ways to use your cheese grater.

Grating the butter softens it faster than just leaving a block to sit out because the smaller strands of butter reach room temperature faster than a large chunk. It's also a better method than using the microwave, which risks leaving you with a melted butter puddle. And yes, exactly how soft the butter is does really matter when you're baking. If it's too cold, it will be hard to mix the butter into your recipe. Yet if it's too melted, you risk your baked item ending up flat and dense. Besides, those butter shavings look pretty gourmet if you're serving them in a dish along with bread.