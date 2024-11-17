Virgin Vs Refined Coconut Oil: What's The Difference?

Coconut oil is a versatile beast in the kitchen. It can be used to add flavor to recipes, but also as an oil to cook in, or as a substitute for oil or butter in baking. But if you've gone to the store for coconut oil, you might have been confronted with a variety of descriptors on jars that aren't very well explained. The most common labels to find are "refined," "unrefined," "virgin," and "extra virgin." So, what's the difference and what can you use for what?

Some of these terms for coconut oil can be done away with off the bat. When it comes to labeling a jar of coconut oil "extra virgin" doesn't mean anything different from "virgin." The terms might seem familiar from olive oil bottles, but in that industry what can be labeled as "extra virgin" is strictly controlled and regulated. The same is not true for coconut oil. So, while within a brand there might be a distinction between one labeled as "virgin" and one labeled as "extra virgin," across brands it doesn't mean anything and is just a way to sell coconut oil. Similarly, unrefined is just another name for virgin coconut oil which sounds slightly less appealing. Really, it comes down to the difference between virgin coconut oil, which is pressed and then largely left alone for a flavorful oil with a low smoke point, and refined coconut oil, which is pressed and then treated for an oil with a higher smoke point.