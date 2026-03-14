This Lemon Drop Pie Recipe Is A Boozy Take On Dessert

Sipping on a lemon drop cocktail in a chilled martini glass with a sugared rim puts you right into special occasion mode. This elevated cocktail with vodka, triple sec, and fresh lemon juice is crisp and bright, just perfect for a fancy dinner party, wedding, bridal shower, or elevated brunch. This lemon drop pie transforms those same ingredients into a boozy dessert that is both sophisticated and luscious in every bite. The homemade graham cracker crust is buttery and satisfying and has a fresh taste that you can't get from a store-bought crust. The silky-smooth custardy filling is bright and tangy with a slight warmth from the alcohol to balance the sweetness. Freshly made whipped cream finishes off the pie and adds a light and airy texture that provides a delicious contrast to each bite.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love taking a well-known recipe and turning it into something else. This pie screams elegance but is actually very straightforward to pull together."