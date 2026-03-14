This Lemon Drop Pie Recipe Is A Boozy Take On Dessert
Sipping on a lemon drop cocktail in a chilled martini glass with a sugared rim puts you right into special occasion mode. This elevated cocktail with vodka, triple sec, and fresh lemon juice is crisp and bright, just perfect for a fancy dinner party, wedding, bridal shower, or elevated brunch. This lemon drop pie transforms those same ingredients into a boozy dessert that is both sophisticated and luscious in every bite. The homemade graham cracker crust is buttery and satisfying and has a fresh taste that you can't get from a store-bought crust. The silky-smooth custardy filling is bright and tangy with a slight warmth from the alcohol to balance the sweetness. Freshly made whipped cream finishes off the pie and adds a light and airy texture that provides a delicious contrast to each bite.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love taking a well-known recipe and turning it into something else. This pie screams elegance but is actually very straightforward to pull together."
Gather the ingredients for lemon drop pie
To make this recipe, check your pantry staples for granulated sugar, powdered sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Then hit up the refrigerated aisle at the store for unsalted butter, eggs, and heavy whipping cream. You'll need crushed graham crackers, and you can buy them already crushed or buy the full crackers and crush them yourself. To make the pie boozy, you'll need lemon vodka and triple sec. Lastly, grab 2 lemons and fresh mint for garnish if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Combine the crust ingredients
To make the crust, in a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter.
Step 3: Press the crumbs into the pie plate
Press the crumbs firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
Step 4: Bake the crust
Bake for 8 minutes until lightly golden and fragrant. Set it aside to cool.
Step 5: Combine the sugar and eggs
To make the filling, in a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and eggs until smooth.
Step 6: Prep the lemons
Zest and juice the lemons.
Step 7: Add the rest of the filling ingredients
Add ⅔ cup lemon juice, 1 tablespoon zest, the melted butter, vodka, triple sec, and salt. Whisk until fully combined.
Step 8: Add the filling to the crust
Pour the filling into the warm crust.
Step 9: Bake the pie
Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the center is just set and slightly firm to the touch. The top should be golden, and the middle should have a slight jiggle but not appear liquid.
Step 10: Cool the pie
Cool the pie to room temperature for 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours until fully set.
Step 11: Freeze a bowl
Put a metal or glass bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes to chill.
Step 12: Beat the cream
In a chilled bowl, beat the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla for about 6 minutes or until soft peaks form.
Step 12: Add whipped cream to the pie
Spoon or pipe the whipped cream on the top of the pie.
Step 13 Garnish and serve the pie
Garnish with more zest, lemon slices, and optional mint, and serve.
What pairs well with lemon drop pie?
Lemon Drop Pie
Our boozy lemon drop pie features a buttery graham cracker crust and a bright lemony, lemon vodka and triple sec-laced, silky-smooth custard filling.
Ingredients
- For the crust
- 1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 pinch of salt
- For the filling
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs + 1 egg yolk
- 2 lemons, for ⅔ cup juice and 1 tablespoon zest
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons lemon vodka
- 1 tablespoon triple sec
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the whipped cream
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Optional Ingredients
- lemon zest, for garnish
- lemon slices, for garnish
- mint, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- To make the crust, in a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter.
- Press the crumbs firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
- Bake for 8 minutes until lightly golden and fragrant. Set it aside to cool.
- To make the filling, in a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and eggs until smooth.
- Zest and juice the lemons.
- Add ⅔ cup lemon juice, 1 tablespoon zest, the melted butter, vodka, triple sec, and salt. Whisk until fully combined.
- Pour the filling into the warm crust.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the center is just set and slightly firm to the touch. The top should be golden, and the middle should have a slight jiggle but not appear liquid.
- Cool the pie to room temperature for 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours until fully set.
- Put a metal or glass bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes to chill.
- In a chilled bowl, beat the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla for about 6 minutes or until soft peaks form.
- Spoon or pipe the whipped cream on the top of the pie.
- Garnish with more zest, lemon slices, and optional mint, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|577
|Total Fat
|35.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|180.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|49.3 g
|Sodium
|219.9 mg
|Protein
|5.5 g
What are some recipe substitutions for the lemon drop pie?
If you love the idea of lemon drop pie, but want to skip the alcohol, it's an easy swap. Simply replace the 3 tablespoons of vodka and 1 tablespoon of triple sec with fresh lemon juice. You can also use 3 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of orange juice since triple sec usually has an orange flavor. For the crust, crushed vanilla wafers can be used instead of graham crackers, and if you want a deeper caramelized flavor, feel free to use brown sugar or coconut sugar in place of granulated sugar. To save the step of making the crust, you can purchase a pre-made graham cracker crust. Although fresh lemon juice is best, bottled lemon juice will be an acceptable swap. If you want to add more citrus flavor, try adding lime and orange zest to the top of the pie as a garnish.
For the whipped cream, the powdered sugar can be omitted if you want to make the overall pie less sweet. You can also substitute the scratch-made whipped cream with premade whipped cream, either in a spray can or a tub.
What are tips for making the lemon drop pie?
We have a few tips to make sure your lemon drop pie comes out perfectly. When mixing the crust ingredients, it should look like wet sand. When you transfer it to the pie pan, spend a good amount of time pressing it firmly into the bottom of the pan and up the sides. You can use your hands or a wooden mallet. Though some pie recipes call for a no-bake crust, in this recipe, it's important to bake the crust, because the short baking time will prevent a soggy bottom on the finished pie.
When you are mixing the filling, just beat until everything is combined. If you overmix it, extra air can become incorporated, which will cause cracking when the pie is baked. It's also important to avoid overbaking the pie. Look for a slight jiggle in the center. While it cools at room temperature, it will firm up and solidify.
Before you top and slice the pie, it must rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, but overnight is best if you have the time. When making the whipped cream, be sure to chill the bowl, and you can set a timer when you're beating, so you know when you should be seeing soft peaks. This is especially helpful if you haven't made homemade whipped cream before.