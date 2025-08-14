9 Cosmopolitan Cocktail Variations You Should Be Ordering

The Cosmopolitan has been a cocktail icon since the 1990s. Its association with New York City and the iconic television show "Sex and The City" has made it a classic American cocktail ever since, but this pink-hued drink is far from a one-trick pony. While most people stick to the traditional vodka, cranberry juice, lime, and orange liqueur (Cointreau or triple sec) combination, Cosmopolitan cocktail connoisseurs know that the cocktail's balanced foundation makes it great for creative variations. While the preparation method should always remain the same — all ingredients shaken with ice in a cocktail shaker and served in a chilled martini or coupe glass — this doesn't mean the recipe itself can't change.

As a former bartender, I used to constantly experiment by making new cocktails with innovative flavors. However, whenever I was in an inevitable creative dry spell, I always leaned toward my most reliable strategy to get myself out of a creative rut: return to the classics.

This formula is pretty effective with cocktails that have a foundation that you can easily build upon, like the Cosmopolitan. Its neutral base of vodka, alongside its tart flavor profile, makes it the perfect canvas to experiment with. You can swap the vodka for a different liquor or play around with different liqueurs, fruit juices, or simple syrups, while maintaining qualities that make the drink so satisfying. Whether you're experimenting with cocktails at home or want to request a drink that will impress your bartender, you should try one of these nine Cosmopolitan cocktail variations.