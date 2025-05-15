This Lemon Truffles Recipe Makes Dessert Sweet And Simple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate truffles are the perfect bite-sized, indulgent treat. Made from a ganache of cream, butter, and melted chocolate, these tiny and elegant confections have a velvety texture that melts in your mouth. Classic chocolate truffles are a perfectly lovely thing, but the beauty of truffles is that they are relatively easy to make and can take on any number of flavors. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her method for making these sweet and simple lemon truffles with rich white chocolate and fragrant Meyer lemons. The bright lemon flavor is a perfect foil to the creamy white chocolate ganache. The truffles are rolled in a sparkly coating of lemon sugar, easily made in a food processor with granulated sugar, yellow sanding sugar, and some of the Meyer lemon zest.

You can prepare several steps of this recipe in advance, which adds to the ease of preparation: The white chocolate ganache can be made and chilled several days before you form the truffles. In fact, the truffles themselves can be frozen in an air-tight container for several months. The finished truffles will also keep well under refrigeration for up to a week. Kinnaird says that these simple, zesty truffles also make a great gift and can be dressed up with paper casings and presented in a nice candy box.