14 Best Tequilas For The Ultimate Margarita

The margarita may just be the perfect cocktail. It's zesty, refreshing, and only requires a few ingredients to make. Shake up some tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and maybe some agave syrup and you have yourself a tasty drink. However, a margarita is only as good as the tequila you use. Many people assume that any old tequila will do for mixing, but if you've been reaching for the cheapest bottle on the shelf, you might be missing out on a way better cocktail.

As a former bartender, I've mixed my fair share of margaritas over the years. It wasn't until I moved to Mexico though that I realized how diverse tequila can be. From distillery tours and tequila tastings, I learned that the tasting notes of different tequilas can drastically change the flavor profile of a margarita. For example, an unaged blanco can provide freshness that pairs perfectly with the other elements, while an añejo can be too rich and oaky. I also learned that brand matters.

To uncover which tequilas make the best margaritas, I spoke to some Mexican spirits experts and master mixologists. They told me that while you don't necessarily need a top-shelf tequila to make a great cocktail, you do want something that will go down smooth and add great flavor. These are the tequilas they recommend for next-level margaritas, along with some of my personal favorites.