12 Things You Didn't Know Your Ice Cream Maker Could Do

An ice cream maker is the perfect way to make a delicious frozen treat at home. It works by freezing a creamy base mixture against the extremely cold side of the machine's interior basin, which churns at a preselected speed as an interior paddle scrapes the newly formed ice cream off the sides. Though it can give you a full cannister of tasty ice cream in about 25 minutes or so, there's other things you can make in the appliance.

Advertisement

For example, some machines have settings specifically for frozen drinks, sorbet, and gelato. Others allow you to monitor the speed and adjust it as needed. The most high-tech options even have a collection of paddles that work for everything from icy slushies to creamy horchata. Additionally, many ice cream makers are made for easy access to get to the ice cream and clean the machine, so you can use them to keep popsicles, beverages, or cold dishes chilled on a hot day.

In other words, you can easily use an ice cream maker to make classic flavors like chocolate or strawberry. But you can also utilize it to try new and novel recipes or take advantage of the super-cooling design by removing certain parts. With that in mind, here are 12 things you didn't know your ice cream maker could do.

Advertisement