Luxurious Lobster Bisque Recipe

There are several different kinds of seafood soup, ranging from thick and chunky chowders and stews, to more delicate bisques. Bisques are often made with lobster – the one on the menu at Red Lobster isn't all that great, but Trader Joe's lobster bisque is actually decent (and can be used to make a quick and easy pasta sauce). Even better, however, is homemade lobster bisque, which is a bit of a time-consuming labor of love but well worth the effort. As developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "This was an absolute treat to make. One of those recipes where the effort and the reward are both really enjoyable."

The reward, in this case, is a velvety, deeply flavorful soup that's perfect to serve for a special occasion. Patterson tells us, "The bisque base is silky with a nice flavor balance between the cream, sherry, and homemade lobster stock. You'll get those rustic vegetal elements from the mirepoix, some subtle baking spice notes from the sherry, and a combo of buttery richness from the lobster and cream." She admits that the 100% scratch-made nature of this bisque may be intimidating, as is the lengthy list of ingredients and steps, but she assures us the recipe really isn't all that difficult. As she says, "Making stock is easy. Turning that stock into delicious bisque is just as easy. The hardest thing in this recipe, literally, is the lobster shells."