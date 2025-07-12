Russet Vs Yukon Gold Potatoes: The Differences You Should Know About

The most common way to distinguish the differences between types of potatoes is to classify them as either starchy or waxy. Starchy potatoes, as their name suggests, have a high starch and low moisture content. Russet potatoes are a classic example of this, which is why they are so perfect for frying (found when making french fries and latkes). They also have a more fluffy texture that tends to soak up the flavors of whatever they are partnered with, making them the go-to potato for baking, as well. The crispy, thicker skin creates a perfect jacket for the more neutral potato flavor that is ideal for picking up the notes of fresh butter or sour cream and chives. With the blank slate of a russet, you can get really creative and try out these 12 ingredients to upgrade a basic baked potato.

Waxy potatoes, on the other hand, have a low starch and high moisture content, which helps them hold their shape when cooked. This makes them ideal for things like soups, stews, and salads. Red potatoes are an example of a waxy potato, which is why many salads — including this perfect summer herbed potato salad recipe — call for them.

The Yukon Gold falls somewhere in between a red potato and a russet, making it an extremely versatile potato with a sweet, mild flavor. When it comes to making deliciously crispy potatoes, using Yukon Golds should be at the top of the list. They are absolutely the potatoes you want to reach for when roasting, as they keep a crispy skin but maintain a dense, creamy center.