The Spicy Sauce That Potatoes Are Coated With In Spain

If you've ever traveled to Spain (or just eaten at an authentic Spanish restaurant), you've probably heard of patatas bravas. This dish, consisting of fried potatoes drizzled with a bright red, spicy sauce, is an iconic staple of Spanish cuisine found at tapas bars throughout the country. The name "patatas bravas" translates to mean "brave" or "fierce potatoes" – a nod to the kick of heat the sauce gives to the perfectly fried potatoes. While it is believed to have originated in Madrid in the mid-1900s, this popular appetizer has spread throughout Spain, and different regions of the country have created their own variations on the sauce that all complement the potatoes that are deliciously crispy and golden on the outside, and tender on the inside.

The traditional version of bravas sauce is tomato-based and includes spicy paprika, which contributes both to the heat of the dish, as well as its vibrant red color. If you travel to Barcelona and the surrounding region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, bravas sauce is served with a dollop of garlicky aioli for a nice cooling effect. From the French border to the southern coast, patatas bravas recipes incorporate different kinds of peppers to add new layers of flavor and varying degrees of heat and sweetness. The bravas sauce in the eastern city of Valencia is known to be especially spicy, while along the country's southern border, a sweetness permeates. You may also find versions of bravas sauce that, like the kind beloved in the Basque Country, features hot peppers and plenty of garlic.