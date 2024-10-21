The Spicy Sauce That Potatoes Are Coated With In Spain
If you've ever traveled to Spain (or just eaten at an authentic Spanish restaurant), you've probably heard of patatas bravas. This dish, consisting of fried potatoes drizzled with a bright red, spicy sauce, is an iconic staple of Spanish cuisine found at tapas bars throughout the country. The name "patatas bravas" translates to mean "brave" or "fierce potatoes" – a nod to the kick of heat the sauce gives to the perfectly fried potatoes. While it is believed to have originated in Madrid in the mid-1900s, this popular appetizer has spread throughout Spain, and different regions of the country have created their own variations on the sauce that all complement the potatoes that are deliciously crispy and golden on the outside, and tender on the inside.
The traditional version of bravas sauce is tomato-based and includes spicy paprika, which contributes both to the heat of the dish, as well as its vibrant red color. If you travel to Barcelona and the surrounding region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, bravas sauce is served with a dollop of garlicky aioli for a nice cooling effect. From the French border to the southern coast, patatas bravas recipes incorporate different kinds of peppers to add new layers of flavor and varying degrees of heat and sweetness. The bravas sauce in the eastern city of Valencia is known to be especially spicy, while along the country's southern border, a sweetness permeates. You may also find versions of bravas sauce that, like the kind beloved in the Basque Country, features hot peppers and plenty of garlic.
Bring a taste of Spain to your own kitchen
While variations of patatas bravas do vary by geographical region, it seems that no two recipes are exactly the same. Professional chefs and home cooks alike can pick and choose the parts they enjoy most from different regional recipes to make a truly unique dish every time. Spanish-American chef José Andrés serves his take on patatas bravas at his popular tapas restaurant, Jaleo. If you want your bravas to taste like his, use fresh tomatoes, pimentón (Spanish sweet paprika) or chile de arbol for a smoky sweetness, sherry vinegar for some acidity, and cayenne for the dish's signature heat. Andrés borrows some wisdom from Catalonia and serves it with an aioli, which brings a creamy richness to contrast the spiciness of the sauce (via InsideHook).
If you want to serve patatas bravas at home, it's pretty straightforward and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Use a starchy potato, such as a russet, as they tend to hold their shape well when being fried. If you prefer a more hands-off approach to frying your potatoes, try tossing them in the air fryer. When you make the star of the show, the bravas sauce, you can add or omit spices like cayenne based on your heat tolerance. Just be sure to include smoked or spicy paprika (or both), because that is what is going to truly make your dish sing. When it's ready, simply drizzle the sauce over your fried potatoes, and enjoy these authentic Spanish flavors from your own kitchen with a frosty Spanish beer or glass of sangria.