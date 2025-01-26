Paprika Vs Smoked Paprika: What's The Difference?
Though paprika is among the top 10 seasonings in the United States, many Americans know very little about its origins or even how it's made. We know paprika is great for upgrading a jar of store-bought queso or for adding a pop of color and zip to deviled eggs, but few of us are aware of just how tasty and versatile this beautiful spice can be.
Paprika ranges in flavor from sweet and mild to savory and smoky or tangy and very spicy. Knowing when and how to use each type is key to achieving the right flavor profile when preparing different dishes. For instance, smoky paprika's deep flavor is ideal for dry rub mixes, while regular paprika is better as a finishing spice. It's also important to replace your paprika every so often; it doesn't necessarily go bad but it can lose its flavor over time.
What is paprika?
Regular, also called "sweet," paprika is made from red bell peppers that have been dried and ground into a bright red powder. It's called "regular" because it doesn't have any of the smoky or spicy flavor apparent in other types of paprika. However, this doesn't mean regular paprika is completely flavorless. Instead, the drying process intensifies the flavors of the red bell peppers, giving regular paprika an earthy, lightly sweet, citrusy flavor. Any dish it's added to also takes on its vivid red hue.
Traditionally speaking, regular paprika is most common in Hungarian, Asian, and Spanish cuisine, but also makes frequent forays into Mediterranean dishes. Chicken paprikash is an excellent meal to try if you want to fully experience paprika's flavor: It features chicken simmered in a creamy, paprika-heavy sauce you can serve over egg noodles, dumplings, and more. If you enjoy experimenting with new flavors but don't like heat in your food, regular paprika may be a good option. It's delicious on lean proteins such as chicken and salmon, adds color and flavor to rice dishes, and makes an excellent seasoning for roasted vegetables. One go-to spice blend is paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper; the paprika gives the other seasonings an acidic little kick that brightens the flavor of the whole dish. You can also try adding paprika to homemade hummus, shrimp-based pasta dishes such as scampi, and even traditional Spanish paella.
What is smoked paprika?
The main difference between regular paprika and smoked paprika is, as the name suggests, a distinctive smoky flavor. Called "pimentón" in Spanish, smoked paprika is also made from sweet red peppers, but they're slow-dried with smoke instead of plain ol' warm air. As the peppers dry, they absorb the scent and flavor of the smoke, which mingles with their light sweetness, acidity, and earthy undertones. The result is a complex and deeply savory seasoning that's highly valued throughout Europe. In fact, Spain enforces strict guidelines around how smoked paprika must be made.
The most common type of smoked paprika is sweet, though spicy red peppers can also be dried and ground this way to make hot smoked paprika. This spicy version can be harder to find, however, especially in places where spicy food isn't the norm. Fortunately, sweet smoked paprika is intensely flavorful all on its own, lending its dark red color and slow-roasted flavor to a wide variety of dishes. For instance, smoked paprika stands out much better in traditional jambalayas and Southern seafood boils than regular paprika. Its aromatic savoriness holds up well to slow cooking methods since the continuous heat helps intensify and draw its flavor into these dishes' ingredients. Smoked paprika is also the delicious red pepper dust of choice when making barbeque rubs or seasoning mixes for grilled foods, and it's particularly tasty on roasted potatoes or when making blackened Cajun chicken or fish.
Hungary and Spain's different paprikas
The word "paprika" is Hungarian for "pepper," which refers to all different kinds of peppers, from sweet to too-hot-to-handle. In fact, Hungarians take their paprika so seriously that they've developed eight distinct types that vary widely in color, flavor, and spice level. The mildest variety in terms of heat is called "kulonleges" with a tangy, intense flavor. The hottest type, dubbed "eros," is a dark amber color with a deep, spicy intensity.
It's worth noting that no matter how sweet or spicy, Hungarian paprika is never smoked. As mentioned, this style of paprika is more correctly called pimentón since it's exclusive to Spain and is a key ingredient in many traditional foods such as chorizo. If you have smoked paprika in your pantry, it's either from Spain or made using Spanish techniques; however, just because all smoked paprika is Spanish doesn't mean all Spanish paprika is smoked.
Whatever variety you enjoy, remember that the peppers used to make paprika are not native to Europe. Rather, they were transported there from Central and South America during the Renaissance. Spain and Hungary's hot, dry summers proved to be some of the best climates for growing these savory little fruits, resulting in the culinary cultural staple present in spice cabinets across the globe today.
Choosing and using the right paprika
Since there are so many different varieties of paprika (sweet, smoked, spicy, and combinations thereof), matching the right type to the right dish may seem a little daunting. However, this is a choice you can approach without fear, since accidentally using the "wrong" type of paprika is unlikely to ruin a dish. The worst that can happen is that your paella may not be spicy enough, or that your beef goulash is a little more piquant than usual. These issues are easily fixed with a dash of good hot sauce, or a tiny pinch of cloves if the heat is overwhelming.
That being said, there are some things to consider if you plan to sub smoked paprika for sweet, or vice versa. For instance, if you're making a romesco sauce or shrimp and grits, regular paprika brings a fruity acidity rather than smoky richness. Similarly, smoked paprika may overshadow some of the more delicate flavors in paprikash or Hungarian stuffed peppers. It's also perfectly okay to swap one type of paprika for another to suit your personal preferences and palate. If a barbecue rub recipe calls for spicy smoked pimentón and you're not a fan of heat, feel free to swap it for smoked sweet paprika instead. If smoky flavors overwhelm your tastebuds, sun-dried hot or sweet paprika can both add zesty flavor without the smoke.