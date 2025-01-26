Paprika Vs Smoked Paprika: What's The Difference?

Though paprika is among the top 10 seasonings in the United States, many Americans know very little about its origins or even how it's made. We know paprika is great for upgrading a jar of store-bought queso or for adding a pop of color and zip to deviled eggs, but few of us are aware of just how tasty and versatile this beautiful spice can be.

Paprika ranges in flavor from sweet and mild to savory and smoky or tangy and very spicy. Knowing when and how to use each type is key to achieving the right flavor profile when preparing different dishes. For instance, smoky paprika's deep flavor is ideal for dry rub mixes, while regular paprika is better as a finishing spice. It's also important to replace your paprika every so often; it doesn't necessarily go bad but it can lose its flavor over time.