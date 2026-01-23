10 Tips For Grocery Shopping With A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems like we're always at the mercy of whatever the grocery store charges for food — and we kind of are. Most of us don't hunt or grow all our food from scratch, making the grocery store a literal lifeline for providing food and household essentials. But that doesn't make it any less disheartening to walk through the refrigerator aisle and exclaim: "They want how much for eggs?"

The bad news is that grocery store prices aren't going down anytime soon. The United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service estimates that grocery prices will continue to climb 2.3% in 2026, which will undoubtedly put strain on individuals living on fixed incomes, as well as families and people living alone — bascially, all of us. No one is immune to rising prices, and this can make your grocery budget feel entirely out of your control.

But the good news is, there are still ways to reclaim some power over your grocery budget without having to skip out on your favorite foods or go too far out of your way to save money. In an effort to help you spend less at the store, we came up with a list of simple yet manageable tips that all grocery shoppers should take advantage of. Through careful planning and thoughtful purchases, you too can get the most value out of your weekly shop.