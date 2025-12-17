The Staple Meat That's Almost Always More Affordable At Costco Than The Grocery Store

With the prices of groceries constantly shooting up, anything that's affordable is heaven-sent. That's why a chain like Costco, which is brimming with tempting prices, remains a go-to for a lot of Americans — so much so that Costco is even considered the best grocery store to buy meat, partly due to its reasonable value. For instance, the Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is almost always more affordable at Costco than at other grocery stores, so if shopping with more ease on your wallet is your top priority, you know where to go.

Data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis shows an average of over $4 per pound for chicken breasts, but Costco's Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts ring up at $3.39 per pound. At competing stores like the Fresh Market, chicken breasts are almost twice the price at $6.99 per pound — though that's one of the more expensive ones. Options at Central Market and Winn-Dixie are on the cheaper margin at $4.99 each, and Wegmans offers them at $4.79.

Evidently, Costco remains the price-per-pound winner. If there's a grocery store that could level with Costco's bargain, it's McCaffrey's, with its $3.99 price tag (yet Costco's prices remain cheaper by a couple of cents). While it doesn't seem like much, a few cents can be a significant difference if you're buying in bulk.