15 Best Costco Items Under $5 To Stock Up On

Before Costco perfected it, the phrase "one-stop shopping" was always a bit of an overstatement and often a huge one. Whether you need to stock your wine cellar, get goodies for a big bash, furnish a company picnic, set yourself up for your first golf outing, or remodel a whole apartment, everything on your list can be found in Costco's airship hangar-sized warehouses. All that, plus your monthly groceries at a discount, has meant a surge in popularity of the chain among shoppers under 40.

This demographic has also benefited from a streamlined web-based registration process, making Costco an easier club to join than ever at a time when groceries have seldom been more expensive and inflation seems to be at the top of every website. And even though Costco can sell you an ever-expanding selection of just about anything under the sun, it's the wholesale grocery, bakery, deli, and other pantry-stocking items that many of these new members are looking for.

The good news is they (and you) can find outrageous deals at Costco. To prove it, we've compiled a list of 15 quality items from warehouse shelves, each of which is $5 or less when purchased at the warehouse at the time of printing. So stock up, rest easy, and save some of that grocery money for a treat.