15 Best Costco Items Under $5 To Stock Up On
Before Costco perfected it, the phrase "one-stop shopping" was always a bit of an overstatement and often a huge one. Whether you need to stock your wine cellar, get goodies for a big bash, furnish a company picnic, set yourself up for your first golf outing, or remodel a whole apartment, everything on your list can be found in Costco's airship hangar-sized warehouses. All that, plus your monthly groceries at a discount, has meant a surge in popularity of the chain among shoppers under 40.
This demographic has also benefited from a streamlined web-based registration process, making Costco an easier club to join than ever at a time when groceries have seldom been more expensive and inflation seems to be at the top of every website. And even though Costco can sell you an ever-expanding selection of just about anything under the sun, it's the wholesale grocery, bakery, deli, and other pantry-stocking items that many of these new members are looking for.
The good news is they (and you) can find outrageous deals at Costco. To prove it, we've compiled a list of 15 quality items from warehouse shelves, each of which is $5 or less when purchased at the warehouse at the time of printing. So stock up, rest easy, and save some of that grocery money for a treat.
1. Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken
From using in salads, pasta dishes, and sandwiches to making an easy-peasy chicken broth, rotisserie chicken has become one of the most popular time-saving meal-prep hacks for folks who want to cook but also want more convenience and less cleanup.
Costco's is a particularly popular option, which isn't surprising given that a 3-pound bird costs just $4.99. The warehouse has even had the foresight to put them in bags rather than the flimsy plastic containers most supermarkets use because, let's be honest, those paltry things would be prodded by their proximity to the rest of your haul, no matter how carefully placed, and leave chicken marinade all over the rest of your groceries (yes, that is bitterness born of this reporter's personal experience).
A rotisserie chicken will last for four days in the fridge, so one of them plus a Caesar salad kit, some sandwich rolls, and a few sides or sauces will make more than a couple of stress-free, at-home (read: already paid for) meals.
2. Strawberries, 2 pounds
One of the most surprising aspects of Costco's grocery business is the quality and variety of its produce, with everyday favorites like fresh berries benefitting from the same price-cutting practices that big-box stores are able to pass on to their customers. A strong argument for buying Costco's berries is the price of a 2-pound pack of strawberries, which at our local warehouse was $3.99, a marked difference between most local grocery chains.
A quick browsing of the surprisingly robust Costco TikTok community reveals that these berries are big, flavorful, affordable, and a perfect addition to your smoothie, girl dinner, or salad. And other fruits are usually a winner at Costco as well, whether you're searching for your everyday blueberry fix or looking to impress your guests with something more exotic like rambutan. So when summer comes back around, you might be able to whip up a bigger, tastier, and more intricate fruit salad or brunch platter if you shop for the ingredients at Costco.
3. Kirkland Signature 8-ounce water bottles, 24-count
This one is truly a no-brainer that seems to be available at a consistent $4.99 (just $0.21 per bottle). Kirkland's half-pint water bottles are perfect for keeping on hand. A case of the small bottles takes up very little space in the trunk of your car in case of emergency or in a corner of your pantry in case of harsh weather or blackout.
These water bottles will also be a godsend when your little soccer, baseball, or football player inevitably forgets their reusable water bottle or when you forget something to wash down that Pepto you need after indulging on too many free samples as you explore the aisles at your local Costco. While these little guys won't do the trick for long-term emergency preparedness or other storage, they're small enough that everyday problems of forgetfulness or urgency will use them up long before they develop any plasticky taste.
4. Kirkland Signature baguettes, two-count
Rotisserie chicken baguette sandwiches on a shoestring budget? Magnifique! And in true big-box form, Costco can furnish an easy half dozen of these sandwiches for a fraction of what a similar meal would cost in a restaurant with two chickens and two loaves for under $20. That's merely a serving suggestion for one of the most versatile items on this list. And they're a surprisingly hearty and robust bread, with pillowy dough and a crackling, thick crust for just $4.99.
While we admit these loaves might not turn too many heads at a Paris bakery, these French-style baguettes will be great vehicles for sopping up stews and sauces, making tasty lunch box sandwiches and even preparing passable paninis. The one drawback here is that the Kirkland Signature baguettes only come in packages of two, which might be a lot of fresh bread if you're cooking solo or for only two people. However, they're absolutely perfect for hosting or if you're feeding a larger family.
5. Kirkland Signature sea salt
Sea salt and kosher salt may look like they belong in the same shaker family, but they behave very differently the moment they hit your food. Sea salt comes from evaporated ocean water and keeps a bit of that natural minerality, which gives it a clean brightness that wakes up whatever it touches. The crystals also tend to be irregular, which makes the seasoning feel more textured and a little more expressive on the palate compared to the flat flakes found in kosher salt.
Kirkland Signature brand's sea salt, priced at just under $4 for 30 ounces, stands out as a must-buy when stocking your pantry at Costco, not least of all because it hits a perfect sweet spot between quality and value. You get sturdy, flavorful crystals that hold up well in cooking and finishing, and the taste is clean without being sharp. Many sea salts can feel overpriced for what they offer, yet the Kirkland Signature version brings the same brightness and mineral lift at a price that makes it easy to use generously.
6. Papa Pita flatbread
Whether you're folding them up for gyros, cutting them (carefully) in half for pita pocket falafel sandwiches, or simply ripping and dipping into your favorite Mediterranean dip, Papa Pita's seven-inch rounds are perfect to stock up on for around $3 per package at Costco. They might seem like a supremely simple addition to your cart, but they're a veritable secret weapon for quick and painless lunches, dinners, snacks, and party platters.
In fact, there are dozens of creative uses for these pantry work horses. You can pair them with some tomato sauce and shredded cheese for a pita pizza that's perfect for after-school snacking, not to mention supremely customizable with whatever veggies and other toppings you have on hand. Or you can make your favorite chicken Caesar wrap a little heartier in a pita pocket. You can even toast pita pieces and make Mediterranean nachos that are sure to be a hit at your next game-day get-together.
7. Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper
Some like it hot, as Hollywood once told us. And thanks to Costco's eminently affordable crushed red pepper, it's never been easier or cheaper to spice up everything from eggs to pizza and dozens of dishes in between. In fact, at just under $5 per 10-ounce bottle, Kirkland's crushed red pepper is perfect as a topping or as an ingredient in your culinary experiments.
Want to make your own chili oil or hot honey from scratch? These flakes will get you there. We specifically love using it in a spicy lemon marinade for grilled chicken: whisk together the juice of a lemon and a third of a cup of oil. Then add a teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of granulated garlic and a teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Let your chicken pieces sit in this succulent mixture, then grill to perfection for a bright, acidy kick your guests will love.
8. Schmidt Old Tyme hamburger buns
Those dedicated to being the hosts with the most all know one thing for sure: Running out of sandwich essentials during a get-together is an epic party foul. That goes for condiments, fillings, and especially buns and rolls. We love Schmidt Old Tyme burger buns from Costco, just over $4 for 16 buns, for pre-party pantry stocking.
Sure, they're perfect for tossing some burgers on the grill, but they're also perfect for sloppy joes, chicken or tuna salad, lunch meat sandwiches, mini paninis, and much more. And if you're left with some extra, you never need to fret. These buns are perfect for making homemade breadcrumbs, creating a bread pudding dessert, or turning into croutons or garlic bread. We've even seen some examples of home cooks using leftover burger buns for toasty, tasty bruschetta, as well as a breakfast casserole in which the leftover buns are left overnight to crisp up, making them better for soaking up eggs and bacon.
9. Bananas, 3 pounds
At just $2.26 for 3 pounds of bananas, no Costco member should ever be lacking in potassium. Perhaps the most easily grab-and-packable breakfast in the busy person's arsenal, Costco's fresh bananas are also perfect for using in smoothies along with some other fruits like strawberries or kiwi, and some protein powder. Not one to drink your breakfast or midmorning snack? That's cool too: peanut butter and banana sandwiches with honey are a lunchbox staple for a reason, whether or not you make them Elvis style with some crispy bacon.
More of a dessert fiend? Why not whip up some homemade banana splits, remarkably easy to create and immensely nostalgic to eat. And of course, if any of the bunch happen to brown on your counter, there's always the option to make a delicious banana bread that will save your overripe fruit and provide you with breakfasts for a week.
10. Sweet potatoes, 5 pounds
Priced at just about $1 a pound, Costco's deal on sweet potatoes is a godsend for every traditional Thanksgiving festive table. In fact, even though your marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole might belie this fact, sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C as well as minerals like manganese and antioxidants.
So adding a simple sweet potato to your regular lineup of side dishes is not only good for your taste buds but also for your health. So, armed with your hefty 5-pound bag of Costco sweet potatoes, set forth and bake them, mash them, stick them in a delicious stew, or get really experimental. Try making an old-school sweet potato pie or level up your hummus game with a sweet potato version with lemon juice, white pepper, and other Mediterranean flavors. Or, if you're more of a breakfast fanatic, sweet potato pancakes pack more nutrition into each fluffy disc.
11. Food court hot dog
Here it is, the granddaddy of all deals to be had at the big box mecca of Costco. The loss leader to end all loss leaders, this quarter-pound behemoth comes with a 20-ounce refillable soft drink and has remained $1.50 since its introduction in 1985. That's right. The price of this deal hasn't changed in 40 years.
And after hoofing it through the seemingly endless aisles of goodies and treats at your local Costco warehouse, there is no reward quite like taking a seat at the food court and indulging in one of the few meals left in the U.S. that costs less than $2. No, Costco doesn't make any money off these classic American hot dogs, but the goodwill this famous combo creates is the real point of the astoundingly cheap footlong. Plus, while you're at the food court, Costco has plenty of other deals to indulge in, from huge pizza slices to the fan-favorite chicken bake.
12. Kirkland Signature eggs, 24 count
Perhaps no food item was more of a political flashpoint in any election year than eggs were in 2024. They became the veritable poster child for rampant inflation and the general American affordability crisis as prices skyrocketed from coast to coast. At Costco, however, two dozen eggs can still be had for $4.69, so members can feel free to call up their friends and splurge on a homemade brunch for a crowd.
But as any good home cook knows, eggs aren't just for scrambling and poaching. They're also worth their weight in gold as baking ingredients. And good luck making grandma's famous chicken cutlets without a nice egg wash to keep flour and breadcrumbs from covering your kitchen. Plus, with Costco offering same-day delivery to most locations in the U.S., you don't even have to leave the couch to get your eggs delivered. All we need now is a milkman who delivers, and we're living a nostalgic breakfast dream.
13. McCormick dill pickle spice
It might seem like a niche bit of spice-rack stocking, but having McCormick's Grill Mates dill pickle seasoning on hand is more useful than most consumers would imagine at first glance. It's sold first and foremost to use as a rub for grilled meats, and it certainly shines in that role, giving grilled chicken, fish, and even sausages an extra layer of savory flavor.
It is also, however, a delicious addition to french fries (whether homemade or frozen to add some much-needed depth). It's also perfect for popcorn for those trying to cut down on butter, and it'll add game-changing layers of flavor to any dip or sauce. Add some to your tzatziki instead of or alongside fresh dill or use it to make your hummus a hit at every gathering. In short, this is the perfect option for any dish that might benefit from pickle flavor but not necessarily the texture and moisture of chopped pickle pieces. And it only costs a few bucks.
14. 1% milk, one gallon
Anyone with young, picky kids knows that having enough milk on hand is a necessity. It's not just for boosting their calcium and vitamin D with a glass at mealtime, or for pouring over their favorite cereal in the morning (or when that dinner you made simply doesn't tickle their fancy). And it's not even just for its most important parental purpose (in your coffee, of course).
It's also an essential ingredient for most baked goods, meaning your kids' favorite treats are going to use some of that milk in your fridge too. As for savory applications, milk can add thickness and nutrients to canned soup and other warm-weather staples. And with each gallon going for just over $2.50 at Costco, the big-box store is the perfect place to stock up if you've got a growing family (with growing bones). We've highlighted the 1% low-fat option here, but whole, 2% and fat -free options are set at the same price point.
15. Gala apples, 3 pounds
If a single apple a day is known to keep the doctor away, a 3-pound bag of apples for less than $5 will keep your whole family healthy until your next trip to the grocery store. Costco's 3-pound bag of galas is a staple in our shopping carts not only for the health benefits, but also because they're the perfect ingredient for adding a layer of depth to your charcuterie board, overnight oats, or salad kit.
Gala apples are also great for baking, gaining a tartness and depth as they cook that's perfect for pies and other classic desserts. However, one of our favorite applications for these is for a simple dessert of baked or fried apples. Think of the classic Boston Market staple (rest in peace), covered in cinnamon and bursting with natural sweetness from the apples and decadent richness of flavor thanks to butter and nutmeg.