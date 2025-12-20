9 Canned Chicken Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Canned meat has, for many years, been the butt of culinary jokes. It seems like an odd concept: Why would you stick a food that's perfectly good, fresh, and wrapped in Cryovac into a can? Despite seeming like an oddity suited only to doomsday preppers, canned meats and tinned seafood have seen a renaissance in recent years. Niche markets and grocery aisles are filled with kitsch seafood tins just waiting for a spot on your charcuterie board, and there are more than enough creative ways to use Spam published on the internet. But one canned meat that hasn't quite gotten the same positive press? Canned chicken.

As someone who has recently put the plant-based lifestyle in the rear-view mirror (for the most part), I have wholeheartedly embraced canned chicken. It might seem like an odd outlook to have, given that most of my years have been spent eating tofu, fresh grain bowls, and all of the delicious vegan baked goods that I can stomach, but I can appreciate the affordability and ease of the can's contents. I don't have to re-learn the right temperature to cook the chicken at (yet) because it comes pre-cooked and just needs to be drained before it can be spruced up with seasonings, dressings, and more.

However, as I've quickly come to realize, there is a massive disparity in the quality, flavor, and price of canned chicken. So I wanted to see which brands did this canned staple justice and are worth buying. To do so, I sampled a whole bunch of brands and ranked them based on their water content, flavor, and consistency.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.