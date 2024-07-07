14 Canned Meats You Should Have In Your Pantry

The poster-piscis of TikTok's viral tinned fish trend, sardines are an accessible addition to the pantry of any fan of canned tuna. Once a tuna enthusiast experiences the nuanced flavors and silky textures sardines have to offer, there's frankly no going back. From a flavor perspective, sardines provide a smack of umami wherever they are incorporated, plus they have a great nutritional profile with respectable levels of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Advertisement

For starters, there's absolutely nothing wrong with eating sardines right out of the can. This is a bit of a short-sell, however, because their true culinary value comes when they are combined with complementary ingredients. To get the most bang for your buck when using sardines, stick with something in the realm of mid-afternoon snack instead of making it a main course. This can be as low-key as scooping a can of sardines into a bowl with some mayo, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon, or as complex as coating them in an herbaceous breadcrumb mix and frying them in oil.

Those wanting to elevate sardines into main course level, however, have plenty of tasty options before them. They make a flavorful addition to salads and have always found a tasty home sprucing up pasta dishes. With a vibrant flavor profile that doesn't overwhelm other ingredients, sardines are a versatile addition to any pantry.

Advertisement