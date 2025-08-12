What's The Difference Between Name Brand And Generic Foods?

Have you ever thought about how much you overspend when you buy name vs. generic brand grocery items? Whether you're prone to grabbing store-brand products or prefer to opt for recognizable names, you may be wondering whether there's a big difference in quality between the two.

Some stores, such as Kroger, buy their generic goods from the same manufacturers as the companies that produce the name-brand versions. Simply put: Some store-brand products might be the exact same as the name-brand ones, only in generic packaging. In addition to Kroger, Aldi is often praised for the quality of its generic products. Trader Joe's also keeps prices cheap by producing its own brand. Some shoppers prefer these less-expensive options to the name-brand versions.

When you purchase a name-brand product, you're not just paying for the product itself, but the marketing and advertising that goes into creating a recognizable brand. You might occasionally be paying more for the same when you opt for name-brand products over generic ones, but there's a stark contrast in quality between others. Here's how to decide which to buy.