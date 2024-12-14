How Much You Overspend When You Buy Name Vs. Generic Brand Grocery Items

When you're standing in the grocery store looking at an array of oat cereal, you'll probably be inclined to pick up the brand Cheerios, regardless of how much lower the price is of the Toasted O's sitting next to it. You can blame nostalgia, simple habit, or the marketing practice of placing costlier brands at eye level, but that brand name loyalty certainly has a pull.

Of course, buying groceries by name brand has an occasional benefit. Certain chip or soda brands might have a specific recipe that just isn't matched by any imitators. But if you're looking for a way to lower your grocery bill (and aren't we all), making the swap to generic brand items could reduce your spending by a huge amount, as most generic products are 40% cheaper on average than their name brand counterparts. Some estimates even place savings at around $500 a year on dinner ingredient shopping alone.

You won't be alone in making the switch. According to a study published by Circana, sales of private, non-name brands increased by 6% in 2023. Many consumers are specifically seeking out store-brand items for the flavor and quality rather than famous brands. After all, Trader Joe's rarely sells name-brand products, favoring its own, unique in-house items. Truly, your cereal might go down smoother if you feel like you've saved some money.