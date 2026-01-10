5 Ready-To-Eat Walmart Meals To Buy And 4 To Avoid

As someone who has a very, very busy schedule, I'll admit that I have a soft spot for prepackaged foods. I don't always have time to meal prep for the week or even assemble a simple sandwich on my way out the door, so being able to walk into a grocery store like Walmart, pick up something prepared, and eat it in the car or on my way to my next errand is a godsend. Plus, these foods are cheaper than what you'd pay at a restaurant, which can make them a money saver when you're tight on time and convenience is of the essence.

Walmart, in particular, boasts a pretty wide array of prepackaged foods near its deli counter. While it has prepacked chicken salads and slaws, I wanted to see which of its truly grab-and-go meals, including prepared sandwiches, soups, salads, and wraps, were worth buying and which ones were better off being left in the deli case. So, I bought nine different options, sampled them on the day that I purchased them, and then decided whether or not I would buy them again based on their overall flavor, texture, freshness, cohesiveness, and fillingness. Whether you forgot to pack lunch for the day or need a protein-dense bite between errands, you can be sure that any of the items on my "buy" list will satisfy.