19 Clever Tips To Cut Costs While Dining Out

Dining out can be expensive, and the bad news is that it has gotten more and more expensive in recent years. Not only are the costs of running restaurants increasing and being passed on to customers, but customers also have to worry about rising living costs, making eating out less and less practical for many. But the good news is that you don't have to forego occasional trips to your favorite local dives as long as you find inventive ways to cut down on how much you spend there.

In order to aid the thrifty diner, we curated a list of some of our top tips for saving money when dining out. Many of them can be applied to your favorite spots, whether they're fast food chains, mom-and-pop restaurants, or higher-end dining experiences.