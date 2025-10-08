For The Crispiest Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Use This Classic Technique

Brussels sprouts have enjoyed quite a rebrand over the years, coming a long way from the vegetable that would make kids turn their noses up. Today, the veggies that look like tiny cabbages are super-trendy, due in no small part to the creativity professional and home chefs alike have used to ramp up their texture and flavor. When it comes to making the most out of Brussels sprouts, it's key to maximize the crispy factor, so you're not left with little balls of mush. The trick? Par-cook (a fancy way to say partway cook) your Brussels sprouts, give them a good smash, and toss them back into the oven to finish roasting to crispy perfection.

It shouldn't take too long for your Brussels sprouts to transform from tough and fibrous to super-smashable. After you've cleaned and prepped your Brussels sprouts and they've been in the oven for a bit, open up the door and give them a poke with a fork. If you're able to fully pierce your Brussels sprouts, it's time to give them a smush. Remove your pan from the oven and use the bottom of a cup (use a plastic one, just to be safe) to flatten out each sprout. Add a bit more oil and seasoning and return your sheet pan to the oven so the newly exposed leaves can turn golden brown and develop a solid crunch.