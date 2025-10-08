For The Crispiest Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Use This Classic Technique
Brussels sprouts have enjoyed quite a rebrand over the years, coming a long way from the vegetable that would make kids turn their noses up. Today, the veggies that look like tiny cabbages are super-trendy, due in no small part to the creativity professional and home chefs alike have used to ramp up their texture and flavor. When it comes to making the most out of Brussels sprouts, it's key to maximize the crispy factor, so you're not left with little balls of mush. The trick? Par-cook (a fancy way to say partway cook) your Brussels sprouts, give them a good smash, and toss them back into the oven to finish roasting to crispy perfection.
It shouldn't take too long for your Brussels sprouts to transform from tough and fibrous to super-smashable. After you've cleaned and prepped your Brussels sprouts and they've been in the oven for a bit, open up the door and give them a poke with a fork. If you're able to fully pierce your Brussels sprouts, it's time to give them a smush. Remove your pan from the oven and use the bottom of a cup (use a plastic one, just to be safe) to flatten out each sprout. Add a bit more oil and seasoning and return your sheet pan to the oven so the newly exposed leaves can turn golden brown and develop a solid crunch.
More ways to take Brussels spouts from meh to your most-requested side dish
Once you've figured out how to make your Brussels sprouts super-crispy, it's time to ramp up the flavor with oils and seasonings. If you'd like to keep it simple, you can toss your Brussels sprouts with high-quality olive oil (try an infused version to add a touch of flavor), sea salt, and freshly cracked pepper. While olive oil is a simple way to add richness to your Brussels sprouts, it's not your only option when it comes to adding fat and flavor. Pan fry some thick-cut bacon, toss your Brussels sprouts in the grease, and top off your dish with bacon crumbles in the last few minutes of cooking.
Balsamic vinaigrette can also be a great fit for roasted Brussels sprouts. You can drizzle it over on it's own, or mix it with a bit of pepper and brown sugar to create a sweet-spicy flavor combo. If you're not a fan of balsamic vinaigrette but still want to add some sweetness to your Brussels sprouts, try topping them with a bit of hot honey and sea salt. Cheese is also a great fit for Brussels sprouts — try melting on some Parmesan or Asiago to create rich umami notes.