Homemade Croutons Are Easy To Make Using Just A Microwave And Leftover Bread
Your microwave can be used for more than just heating last night's dinner; it can make part of tomorrow's salad, too. An understated culinary hack you have to learn is how to make crispy croutons from that leftover bread you have sitting on your counter. Croutons are believed by many to have originated in France, as the name derived from the French word croûte, which translates to "crust." However, its origins are unknown. Today, croutons are one of the pantry staples you should be making at home, instead of spending money on them in supermarkets.
The first rule of microwave croutons is to remember that day-old bread is better than fresh bread. Fresh bread has way too much moisture; you run the risk of chewy croutons, not crispy. Find that willowy loaf of bread, cut it into even cubes (around ¾ inch is ideal for the final product; uneven pieces mean some could end up burned while others are soggy). It's one of the most clever ways to use stale bread.
Now, do not forget to add some oil. A light coating of oil or melted butter not only gives flavor, but it also helps the bread cook more evenly and allows the bread to stay crunchy when cool. Toss your bread cubes with just enough oil to coat lightly, then sprinkle salt and any other seasonings you like.
A delectable snack in just a few minutes
The microwave method for croutons operates on quite different principles from traditional oven baking. Convection ovens, for example, use surrounding hot air to slowly dehydrate and crisp bread, while microwaves typically do not dry out bread well on their own and can make it chewy or soggy unless combined with additional methods or lower power settings. You should avoid the mistake of using full power settings on your microwave for this recipe since microwaves generally heat food unevenly. High power settings cause rapid moisture loss on the surface while leaving the interior steamy, creating the dreaded chewy center. Moderate power levels, though, allow for more controlled dehydration and even heat distribution. Start with two to three minutes, then stir and check. Keep going in 30-second bursts until they're golden and feel light when you pick them up. They should sound hollow when you tap them together.
For a tangier variety, make croutons with sourdough bread. And don't wait for them to fully harden in the microwave. Croutons will keep getting crispier as they cool, so take them out as soon as they are close to getting hard. Once you get the basic technique down, you won't throw stale bread away anymore. Whether it's for salad or soup, you can prepare these croutons in just a few minutes.