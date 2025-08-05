Homemade Croutons Are Easy To Make Using Just A Microwave And Leftover Bread

Your microwave can be used for more than just heating last night's dinner; it can make part of tomorrow's salad, too. An understated culinary hack you have to learn is how to make crispy croutons from that leftover bread you have sitting on your counter. Croutons are believed by many to have originated in France, as the name derived from the French word croûte, which translates to "crust." However, its origins are unknown. Today, croutons are one of the pantry staples you should be making at home, instead of spending money on them in supermarkets.

The first rule of microwave croutons is to remember that day-old bread is better than fresh bread. Fresh bread has way too much moisture; you run the risk of chewy croutons, not crispy. Find that willowy loaf of bread, cut it into even cubes (around ¾ inch is ideal for the final product; uneven pieces mean some could end up burned while others are soggy). It's one of the most clever ways to use stale bread.

Now, do not forget to add some oil. A light coating of oil or melted butter not only gives flavor, but it also helps the bread cook more evenly and allows the bread to stay crunchy when cool. Toss your bread cubes with just enough oil to coat lightly, then sprinkle salt and any other seasonings you like.