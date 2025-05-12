7 Apps That Will Help You Save Money On Groceries

One of the best ways to get great deals on groceries at places that you're already going is to use the store app. Safeway, Giant, Wegmans, Albertsons, and Kroger are just a few of the stores that have their own apps. You may need to sign up for a store loyalty program, but most are free to use. Not all stores have loyalty programs or apps, however. Case in point: Trader Joe's never offers discounts or a loyalty program.

The downside is that each store with an app uses a separate interface, so you have to go back and forth between multiple apps on your phone. If you're a dedicated bargain hunter, you may even need to make a plan about which products you'll get at each store for the best deal. This can take extra time, but it's a great way to enjoy savings.

When shopping at Whole Foods, you can save 10% off sale prices if you're an Amazon Prime member by downloading the app and connecting your account. Target's app lets you browse by the type of items that you need and sign up for extra savings through Target Circle. Costco's app is a must-have upgrade for shoppers. It shares promotions that are already going on in the store (you don't need an app to take advantage of those), plus online-only deals. You can also keep your membership card digital using the Costco app, which can make the shopping experience smoother.