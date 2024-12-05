The One Payment Method That Could Actually Help Your Grocery Budget

When you're on a budget, the most tempting location can be the most innocuous: the grocery store (or the supermarket — there is a difference!) Between sales, new products, and the enticing aroma of whatever is coming from the bakery section, it can be all too easy to overspend on your weekly grocery run. Over time, these extra costs can add up, which is why it's important to have a few techniques in your pocket that will help you manage your money. There are many methods to save money at the store, but one simple way to start is to pay for your groceries in cash. By having a tangible, finite resource, being intentional about your spending becomes a lot easier.

As convenient as they may be, debit and credit cards make it way too simple to blow your budget. Cards let you overspend without realizing it, which can be devastating if you suddenly find yourself in need of extra funds. Paying with cash has a built-in safeguard: You can't spend what you don't have. Additionally, the physical act of handing over money creates an awareness of your actions that's missing when you swipe. Cash also makes it harder to justify spending a few extra dollars here and there, since you can actually see how much of your funds you are chipping away — although, it's actually a good idea to budget for impulse buys, as these surprise purchases often happen whether we want them to or not. Just keep your impulse budget low so that those purchases don't have a big impact on your overall spending.