19 Great Value Products To Keep Out Of Your Cart At Walmart

I'm surely not the first shopper who has fallen for the allure of Walmart's most popular in-house brand: Great Value. The grocer is one of the few in my area, and I appreciate being able to pick up a wide array of generic-branded foods at a considerably lower price than name-brand items. Great Value products come in all shapes and sizes, from pasta sauces and pickles to mustard and cookies. However, not all of its goods are comparable in quality, flavor, and texture to those of big-name brands. As someone who's been writing, reviewing, and thinking about food professionally for years now, I know this difference all too well.

The reality is that Great Value's products aren't always good — nor are they worth spending your hard-earned money on. In order to give you some guidance on what Great Value-branded products to avoid buying at the major grocer, I compiled a list of some of its worst items that I've sampled from the brand in firsthand and in food reviews in the past year. There are no questionable internet reviews here; I've tried and tested every single product on this list myself. While many of the brand's products aren't among the worst things I've ever sampled (nor are they usually the worst thing in their respective product category), I've found far better alternatives out there for every item in this list.