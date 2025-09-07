This 3-Ingredient Mango Ice Cream Is Super Refreshing With Tropical Vibes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're dreaming of a tropical escape, this three-ingredient mango ice cream — brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn — will transport you straight to sandy beaches and blue skies. The combination of sweet and juicy mango, creamy condensed coconut milk, and rich heavy cream creates a silky tropical treat that you'd expect to find paired with an island breeze. As long as you have the three ingredients, a food processor (or blender), and a freezer, you truly have everything you need to bring those tropical flavors right to your own kitchen.

"I love knowing what's in my food and the wholesome ingredients used in this recipe are pure and simple," Hahn says. "It's proof that when you have a star ingredient like mango that is naturally sweet, it doesn't take much to make something delicious." This ice cream recipe is the perfect example of how easy it is to make simple ingredients really shine, and best of all, you can easily make a big batch and store it in the freezer (as you would store-bought ice cream) to enjoy a sweet, tropical pick-me-up whenever you please.