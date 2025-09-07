This 3-Ingredient Mango Ice Cream Is Super Refreshing With Tropical Vibes
If you're dreaming of a tropical escape, this three-ingredient mango ice cream — brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn — will transport you straight to sandy beaches and blue skies. The combination of sweet and juicy mango, creamy condensed coconut milk, and rich heavy cream creates a silky tropical treat that you'd expect to find paired with an island breeze. As long as you have the three ingredients, a food processor (or blender), and a freezer, you truly have everything you need to bring those tropical flavors right to your own kitchen.
"I love knowing what's in my food and the wholesome ingredients used in this recipe are pure and simple," Hahn says. "It's proof that when you have a star ingredient like mango that is naturally sweet, it doesn't take much to make something delicious." This ice cream recipe is the perfect example of how easy it is to make simple ingredients really shine, and best of all, you can easily make a big batch and store it in the freezer (as you would store-bought ice cream) to enjoy a sweet, tropical pick-me-up whenever you please.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient mango ice cream
To make this recipe, grab a bag of frozen mango chunks, some heavy cream, and a can of sweetened condensed coconut milk. If you want to add some fun toppings to your ice cream, fresh mango chunks, chocolate chips, and lime zest are all good options.
3-Ingredient Mango Ice Cream Recipe
Not only does this mango ice cream recipe only require 3 ingredients, but it's also a no-churn ice cream recipe to boot.
Ingredients
- 4 cups frozen mango chunks
- 1 cup heavy cream, cold
- 1 cup sweetened condensed coconut milk
Optional Ingredients
- mango chunks, to garnish
- chocolate chips, to garnish
- lime zest, to garnish
Directions
- Add the frozen mango chunks to a food processor.
- Blend until fully broken down.
- Pour in the heavy cream and sweetened condensed coconut milk.
- Blend again until the mixture is silky and thick, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
- Transfer the mixture to a loaf pan.
- Smooth the top, cover, and freeze for 4-6 hours.
- Let the ice cream sit at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before scooping.
- Scoop and serve the ice cream plain or garnish with extra mango chunks, chocolate chips, or lime zest.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|275
|Total Fat
|22.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|44.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|16.2 g
|Sodium
|16.7 mg
|Protein
|2.8 g
What are some variations to mango ice cream?
There are several possible variations to this recipe if you want to change things up. To make lighter, more sorbet-like dessert, use ¼ cup of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup instead of heavy cream and sweetened condensed coconut milk. Add all three ingredients at the same time to the food processor and blend until smooth. If you still want that coconut flavor, replace the lime juice with coconut water and top off your bowlful with shredded coconut when it comes time to serve.
To make the ice cream dairy-free, replace the heavy cream with full-fat coconut milk or use a dairy-free whipping cream. If you want to avoid using condensed coconut milk, then simply use 2 cups of full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream instead.
You can also add in other fruits to the ice cream if you want it even more fruity. Try adding half mango, half pineapple to help maintain that tropical flavor profile. Adding strawberries will contribute a hint of tartness and a rich red color. For extra creaminess, swap half the mango for frozen banana.
Perhaps the easiest way to infuse flavor with minimal effort is by adding spices or herbs to the mix. Blend in 1 tablespoon of fresh mint for a cooling effect. Add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon for a warming undertone, or a pinch of ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom for a chai-like profile.
Can I use fresh mango instead of frozen?
If you have fresh mangoes that you want to use up, you can certainly use them in this recipe. However, you'll want to peel, dice, and then freeze the mango before proceeding with the recipe, as fresh mango (without initial freezing) will be too watery. (If you were to make the ice cream by just adding fresh mango to the food processor, your ice cream may end up with ice crystals.)
Since there are many varieties of mango, look for less fibrous types like Ataulfo, Kent, or Keitt mangoes. You'll want to use the mangoes when they're perfectly ripe so they will be in their sweetest form in your ice cream, so you may need to leave them on your counter for a few days to ripen up. When they are ripe and ready to use, peel then cut the mangoes into chunks, and spread out the pieces into a single layer on a baking sheet. Using parchment paper on the baking sheet can be helpful to keep the mango from sticking to the pan. Cover the pan with foil or wrap, and put into the freezer for 3-4 hours until they are solid. If you aren't quite ready to make the ice cream, transfer the chunks to an airtight freezer safe container until ready to use.