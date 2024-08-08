3 Secret Ingredients That Make Key Lime Pie Taste Even Better

As citrusy as it is creamy, a slice of key lime pie is the perfect sweet treat during the summer — or any season in Florida, where it's legally classified as the state's signature pie. Traditionally made with key limes, which boast a more aromatic and distinctly tart taste than the larger Persian limes most commonly sold at the store, the uniquely flavored dessert strikes a balance between sweet and sour that's simultaneously refreshing and comforting. Plus, as far as pies go, the tangy custard filling and crumbly crust are fairly simple to prepare — although Publix's version, which features a stellar topping, is so worth trying. However, if you are making key lime pie yourself, whether for the first time or the hundredth to perfect your recipe, there are a few expert-approved ingredients worth adding to make it even more delicious.

To help you bake the best possible key lime pie, Chowhound consulted Christina Tosi, chef and founder of the award-winning Milk Bar bakery, for her advice on preparing the classic American dessert. Besides recommending that it be served frozen for the most enjoyable eating experience, Tosi shared three secret ingredients that will take a key lime pie to the next level: yogurt, milk powder, and white chocolate. Each one is added to a different part of the bake to improve the dessert's taste and texture. The resulting pie will be richer, creamier, and shouldn't suffer from a soggy bottom, every baker's biggest fear.