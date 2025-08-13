This Iconic Floridian Dessert Is One Of Paul Hollywood's Favorite American Treats

Fans of "The Great British Bake Off," or 'The Great British Baking Show" to American audiences, know Paul Hollywood well. The curt, opinionated judge is known for his sharp eye and loathe of soggy bottoms. Hollywood is also an accomplished baker in his own right and has released several cookbooks that serve to help bakers at every stage of the learning process. However, his opinions don't just stop at baking technique, and he is more than willing to play favorites when it comes to baked goods. In a conversation with Mashed, in which he revealed some of his baking opinions, Hollywood let slip his love for one particularly beloved American treat: key lime pie.

Yes, Hollywood has a particular affinity for Florida's very own state pie, the key lime pie. "I love citrus flavors," Hollywood noted, saying that if a competitor on "The Great British Bake Off" makes the pie "...they're going to get a handshake. It's almost a certainty that will happen." Now, if you're unfamiliar with Hollywood or his Hollywood-isms, a handshake is a pretty big deal and signals absolute approval from the discerning judge.

Hollywood isn't alone in his love for this uniquely American dessert. The simple, custardy pie consists of a base of egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and key lime juice, with a (usually) graham cracker crust. It is often topped with either meringue or whipped cream, though neither are strictly necessary. It is a sweet, tart, creamy treat that needs no embellishment. And though it is similar to other citrus pies, you would be mistaken to lump this delicious treat in with the rest.