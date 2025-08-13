This Iconic Floridian Dessert Is One Of Paul Hollywood's Favorite American Treats
Fans of "The Great British Bake Off," or 'The Great British Baking Show" to American audiences, know Paul Hollywood well. The curt, opinionated judge is known for his sharp eye and loathe of soggy bottoms. Hollywood is also an accomplished baker in his own right and has released several cookbooks that serve to help bakers at every stage of the learning process. However, his opinions don't just stop at baking technique, and he is more than willing to play favorites when it comes to baked goods. In a conversation with Mashed, in which he revealed some of his baking opinions, Hollywood let slip his love for one particularly beloved American treat: key lime pie.
Yes, Hollywood has a particular affinity for Florida's very own state pie, the key lime pie. "I love citrus flavors," Hollywood noted, saying that if a competitor on "The Great British Bake Off" makes the pie "...they're going to get a handshake. It's almost a certainty that will happen." Now, if you're unfamiliar with Hollywood or his Hollywood-isms, a handshake is a pretty big deal and signals absolute approval from the discerning judge.
Hollywood isn't alone in his love for this uniquely American dessert. The simple, custardy pie consists of a base of egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and key lime juice, with a (usually) graham cracker crust. It is often topped with either meringue or whipped cream, though neither are strictly necessary. It is a sweet, tart, creamy treat that needs no embellishment. And though it is similar to other citrus pies, you would be mistaken to lump this delicious treat in with the rest.
What sets key lime pie apart
So, what makes a key lime pie different from other citrus pies, such as a lemon meringue one? The limes. A true key lime pie will only contain the juice from actual key limes, not standard limes. And yes, there is a difference between key limes and standard limes. Now, many of the key lime pies on bakery shelves, or presented at potlucks, aren't actually key lime pies, since they don't use key limes or key lime juice. Though this may seem like a small difference, it really isn't. While key limes and regular standard limes do taste similar, key limes are more tart and have a distinctly floral, aromatic component that regular limes simply don't have. This floral, complex, tart but not too acidic taste melds beautifully into the rich, egg and sweetened condensed milk base. The pie can be served baked or uncooked (Ina Garten prefers to serve her pie with an uncooked filling), though you'll want to be sure to use pasteurized eggs in this case.
Another difference? The color. Key lime pie is not supposed to have a bright, sherbert-like color as with other citrus pies like orange cream or lemon meringue pie, which often include food colorings. No food colorings should be used in a true key lime pie, as an authentic key lime pie should be a creamy yellow thanks to its ingredients of egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk. In terms of crusts, you can use either a pastry shell or graham cracker crust, either works. So, pick whichever works for your preferences. You can dress your pie up with whipped cream, meringue, or even, as Publix does, with almonds for a nutty twist that adds a bit of complexity to the super sweet dessert.
