Meringues are wonderfully sweet and delicate desserts that require only a few ingredients to make. The core ingredients of a delicious meringue are simple: whipped egg whites and sugar, plus an optional acid. No matter which kind you make, be it Italian, French, or Swiss, your meringue will benefit from the addition of an acidic stabilizing ingredient. Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to discuss ways to stabilize meringues, especially for bakers new to them.

Italian meringue, compared to French (Merritt's favorite) and Swiss styles, is unique in the world of meringues. It is differentiated by adding sugar syrup heated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit into the egg whites as you whip them, making it the most stable and allowing it to be eaten without additional baking. Essentially, there is one ingredient to consider in your recipe that will provide extra stiffness. "I'll often add a pinch of cream of tartar to stabilize it," Merritt said of meringue.

If you're hoping to achieve the stiff peaks so well enjoyed by people eating a meringue, start by avoiding mistakes most people make when baking meringues. Then, consider adding that cream of tartar, which will help beginners get results. "Cream of tartar helps to strengthen your meringue, making it achieve stronger, stiff peaks that are more likely to hold their shape and not collapse," Merritt said.