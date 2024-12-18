Why You Should Never Make Key Lime Pie Filling In Advance

Understanding how lime functions in your pie goes way beyond simply finding out the difference between Key limes and their standard brethren. In fact, once your limes are added into your recipe, that's where the real culinary alchemy begins. When you add citrus to dairy, you're effectively neutralizing the milk proteins present in the dairy ingredient, causing them to clump together when they would otherwise drift around the dairy unperturbed. And, as Saura Kline stated, your egg protein is also affected by the presence of citrus. The acidity in your lime juice denatures the proteins in the egg, a similar reaction to what happens when you cook proteins with heat. This is why you'll hear of the fish being "cooked" in ceviche, and can also spur the argument of whether citrus makes eggs safe to eat.

But before you throw your Key lime pie into the oven in a panic, don't worry — you do have a little bit of wiggle room. While you should definitely be aware of the denaturing and curdling processes going down in your pie, an ingredient like sweetened condensed milk can help counteract the curdling process. Unlike milk or heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk has more protein and sugar, protecting it from the acid's denaturing qualities. As an emulsifier, it also helps bind the filling together. So, if you have sweetened condensed milk in your pie, you should have a little extra time on your hands. Still, your safest bet would be to just make the pie filling when you need it.