The Hands Down Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State

Chinese food has been part of the American dining landscape for well over a century. When Chinese immigrants arrived in the U.S. in the mid-1800s, they brought regional cooking traditions with them and opened restaurants that first catered to their communities and eventually to a wider audience. By the early 20th century, dishes like chop suey and chow mein had become fixtures in cities across the country, and Chinese restaurants spread far beyond just Chinatowns.

Today, you can find Chinese restaurants in every single state, and the dishes are so much more than just a single style of cooking. Classic Chinese-American dishes still have their place, but they now sit alongside regional specialties like Sichuan hot pots, Cantonese dim sum, Shanghainese soup dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles. If you're looking for some spots that truly stand out, we rounded up the absolute best Chinese restaurants in every state based on numerous diner reviews.