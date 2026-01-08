The Hands Down Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State
Chinese food has been part of the American dining landscape for well over a century. When Chinese immigrants arrived in the U.S. in the mid-1800s, they brought regional cooking traditions with them and opened restaurants that first catered to their communities and eventually to a wider audience. By the early 20th century, dishes like chop suey and chow mein had become fixtures in cities across the country, and Chinese restaurants spread far beyond just Chinatowns.
Today, you can find Chinese restaurants in every single state, and the dishes are so much more than just a single style of cooking. Classic Chinese-American dishes still have their place, but they now sit alongside regional specialties like Sichuan hot pots, Cantonese dim sum, Shanghainese soup dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles. If you're looking for some spots that truly stand out, we rounded up the absolute best Chinese restaurants in every state based on numerous diner reviews.
Alabama: Chengdu Cuisine in Hoover
Opened in 2024, Chengdu Cuisine has earned a loyal following of fans who say the fiery Sichuan specialties are seriously on-point. The wontons in spicy peanut sauce come highly recommended, followed by the cumin lamb, which some say is a guaranteed hangover helper. For the spice-averse, there are also dishes like Chengdu pork belly with black bean sauce, sesame shrimp, and shredded duck with ginger.
https://www.chengducuisineal.com/
(205) 538-5038
1550 Montgomery Hwy STE O, Hoover, AL 35216
Alaska: Pagoda in North Pole
If you're after the best Chinese food in Alaska, many say it's worth taking a trip to Pagoda in the small city of North Pole. The restaurant was recently voted the best Chinese restaurant by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The menu includes classic Chinese-American dishes like walnut shrimp, lemon chicken, and Mongolian beef.
http://www.pagodanorthpole.com/
(907) 488-3338
431 N Santa Claus Ln, North Pole, AK 99705
Arizona: Great Wall Cuisine in Phoenix
Dim sum is the main draw at Great Wall Cuisine, a long-standing Phoenix institution. Servers weave through the dining room pushing trolleys laden with small bites like barbecue pork buns, chicken feet with black bean sauce, and shrimp dumplings. You can also opt for larger dishes like seafood plucked straight from live tanks, crispy Peking duck, and Hong Kong-style noodle soup with beef brisket.
https://www.instagram.com/greatwallcuisineaz/
(602) 973-1112
3446 W Camelback Rd #155, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Arkansas: Mr. Hui's in Little Rock
Whether you're looking for a sit-down meal or solid take-out, many Little Rock locals are adamant that Mr. Hui's is one of the best Chinese restaurants around. Diners say the atmosphere is relaxed, the prices are reasonable, and the food is consistently good. You can start with some egg drop soup or crab rangoon, and then segue into heartier dishes like fish in hot bean sauce and Taiwanese-style braised pork with rice.
(501) 478-6666
11525 Cantrell Rd #401, Little Rock, AR 72212
California: Mr. Jui's in San Francisco
California has no shortage of top-notch Chinese restaurants, and one that gets consistent praise is Mr. Jui's in San Francisco's Chinatown. In fact, it's one of only two Chinese restaurants in the United States with a Michelin star. Chef-owner Brandon Jew creates modern Chinese-American dishes like cheong fun with sea urchin, Peking duck with peanut butter hoisin, and spiny lobster with Hong Kong-style curry, crispy noodles, and salted egg.
(415) 857-9688
28 Waverly Pl, San Francisco, CA 94108
Colorado: Hong Kong Station in Denver
Denver foodies rave about Hong Kong Station, a small chain of casual cafes styled like cha chaan teng (Hong Kong tea restaurants). The menu is huge with a wide array of regional dishes, including some you'd be hard-pressed to find in many other places. Case-in-point is the Hong Kong-style french toast stuffed with peanut butter and topped with butter and condensed milk. Also on offer are dumplings, rice and noodle dishes, and creamy milk teas.
https://www.hkstationdenver.com/
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Chef Jiang in Farmington & New Haven
If you want Chinese cuisine in Connecticut that goes beyond your typical Chinese takeout fare, make your way to Chef Jiang in Farmington or New Haven. Owner Jiang Zhongshan offers an enticing array of Hunan and Sichuan specialties. Your meal can include dishes like century egg in chili oil, bean curd with shredded pork, and sautéed beef with pickled peppers.
(860) 352-5353 (Farmington) & (203) 390-5889 (New Haven)
1600 SE Rd Suite 6, Farmington, CT 06032 & 67 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Confucius in Rohoboth
Confucius is a welcoming spot in Rehoboth that many say serves some absolutely incredible Chinese food. Owners Danielle and Shawn Xiong hail from Hunan province and offer dishes that reflect their heritage, including several spicy creations. Think seafood hot and sour soup, five-spiced duck, and chicken tossed with fresh and dried peppers and peanuts. Milder dishes include sweet and sour flounder and vegetarian lo mein.
https://www.confuciusrb.net/home
(302) 227-3848
57 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Kai Kai BBQ & Dumplings in Orlando
Located in Orlando's Mills Market, Michelin-recommended Kai Kai has been making huge waves with foodies for its delectable Cantonese barbecue dishes. Roasted meats like crispy pork, char siu, roast duck, and soy sauce chicken are sold by the pound or as a meal with steamed rice and bok choy. The menu also features dim sum, wok-fried dishes, and drinks like sugarcane juice and Vietnamese iced coffee.
(407) 203-1804
1110 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Masterpiece in Duluth & Johns Creek
Diners say Masterpiece lives up to its name with delicious Sichuan dishes that don't hold back on the heat. The Michelin Guide backed that up with a Bib Gourmand designation. If you're a fan of spice, you'll love the Chongqing-style noodles, mapo tofu with minced meat, and dry spicy beef pot.
https://www.masterpiecerestaurant.com/
(770) 622-1191 (Duluth) & (770) 864-9110 (Johns Creek)
3940 Buford Hwy NE b103, Duluth, GA 30096 & 11625 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Hawaii: Wu Wei Chong Qing Cuisine in Honolulu
Wu Wei earns plenty of praise for its authentic Chongqing-style dishes like hearty noodle soups, spicy noodle bowls, and rice dishes. Every order can be customized with your choice of toppings like minced pork or bok choy, as well as your preferred cook of noodles (soft or al dente) and spice level. Proteins can include beef, pork, chicken, duck feet, and fish.
https://www.instagram.com/wuweicuisine/
(808) 741-2297
1738 S King St #101, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Mala House in Boise
Mala means "hot and numbing" in Mandarin, and that's exactly what you get at Mala House. The hot pots are particularly popular, and come with a variety of broths, many of which seriously kick up the heat. Add-ins include Wagyu beef, lamb, quail eggs, noodles, mushrooms, corn, and fish balls. The dry pots are just as enticing with options like pork belly, spare ribs, frog's legs, and crawfish.
http://www.malahouseboise.com/
(208) 616-3469
3027 N Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: YooYee in Chicago
YeeYoo has a solid following of fans who can't get enough of the mouth-searing Sichuan dishes. Traditional offerings include the jelly noodles with chili sauce, spiced beef tongue with chili oil soup, and hand-pulled noodles with braised brisket. If you need some intermediary dishes to balance out the spice, you can opt for some pan-fried pot stickers or sweet-skinned duck. A cold coconut milk can also do the trick.
https://www.yooyeechicago.com/
(773) 754-0455
4925 N Broadway Unit E, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Asian Snack in Indianapolis
Hidden away in Saraga International Grocery Store, Asian Snack is a no-frills spot serving what many say is the best Chinese food in Indianapolis. The menu has a little bit everything, including dumplings, beef noodle soup, sizzling squid with spicy sauce, and grilled lamb with cumin. You can also grab the classic Chinese breakfast and iconic street food jianbing, which consists of a savory crepe filled with crispy wonton.
https://asian-snack.menu-world.com/
(317) 297-1072
3605 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: China Chef in Des Moines
Diners in Des Moines can't say enough good things about China Chef, an easy-going spot that serves up comforting Chinese-American classics. Think crispy egg rolls, crab rangoon, chicken lo mein, Mongolian beef, and orange chicken. Mild is the default spice level, but if you want to jack up the heat, just say the word, and the staff can add special chili oil to make it more "mala."
(515) 256-8005
5010 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas: ABC Cafe in Overland Park
Nothing says Chinese comfort food dim sum, and according to many Kansas City locals, the spot to go for a solid spread is ABC Cafe. An Instagram reviewer described it as, "The kind of food that hits your soul, not just your stomach." You'll find all your favorites on the menu, like siu mai, char siu, XO chicken wings, and xiao long bao (soup dumplings).
(913) 859-0089
10001 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Kentucky: Oriental Wok in Fort Mitchell
Oriental Wok has been around since 1977, which gives you a pretty good idea of how strong its reputation is. The family-run restaurant has won numerous awards for its flavorful dishes that include a mix of Chinese-American classics and house specialties. You can opt for noodles like lo mein and chow mein, stir-fries like beef and broccoli, and indulgent creations like Cantonese lobster and Beijing Pork.
(859) 331-3000
317 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, KY 41017
Louisiana: Miss Shirley's Chinese Restaurant in New Orleans
"Outstanding" and "next level" are just a few of the ways diners describe Miss Shirley's. Visit and you'll likely find Miss Shirley herself whipping up noodles, stir-fries, and dim sum dishes. Stand-outs include the silky egg drop soup, crispy duck wraps, and moo shu with your choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, beef, veggies, or a combination. Keep an eye out for seasonal specialties as well.
https://www.missshirleyschineserestaurant.com/
(504) 354-2530
3009 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Sichuan Kitchen in Portland
Sichuan Kitchen is a favorite in downtown Portland for its spice-infused dishes that hit the sinuses in just the right way. You can start off with some Zhong dumplings or Tian Shui noodles in a spicy sesame sauce. Mains include double-cooked pork with green chiles, fish with pickled greens, and braised beef noodle soup. Spice fiends can also ask for extra house-made chili oil on the side.
https://www.sichuankitchenportland.com/
(207) 536-7226
612 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Pepper House in Ellicott City
Pepper House got a lot of hype when it was named the 11th best Chinese restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews, and diners say it's every bit as deserving of those accolades. The menu features Sichuan-style dishes like dry pots, soups, and noodles that you can customize to your preferred spice level. Diners particularly love the Chengdu dan dan noodles and shredded pig ear with chili oil.
(410) 418-8866
10176 Baltimore National Pike STE 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Massachusetts: Sumiao Hunan Kitchen in Cambridge
Recently awarded a Bib Gourmand designation and voted "2025 Best Chinese Restaurant" by Boston Magazine, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen impresses diners with its authentic Hunanese dishes. The regular menu features a wide range of hot and cold creations like spicy cucumber salad, pork belly noodles, and ginger-scallion lobster. Be sure to check out the seasonal menu as well for dishes like fried tofu with chives and spicy beef over crunchy rice.
(617) 945-0907
270 Third St, Cambridge, MA 02142
Michigan: Trizest in Sterling Heights
Trizest is a no-frills spot in Sterling Heights that serves traditional Sichuan dishes laced with chiles and peppercorns. Diners say you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, as everything tastes fresh, authentic, and full of flavor. Must-try dishes include the popcorn chicken, Sichuan lamb, and double squirrel fish (fish that's sliced and fried so that it curls into the shape of a squirrel's tail).
https://www.trizestrestaurant.com/
(586) 268-1450
33170 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Minnesota: Shuang Cheng in Minneapolis
The menu is huge at Shuang Cheng, yet many say the kitchen manages to execute most everything perfectly. It has tons of die-hard fans, including celebrity chef and Andrew Zimmern, who says it's one of his favorite restaurants in the Twin Cities. His go-to dish is the steamed walleye with ginger and scallions. You can also indulge in dishes like fried bean curd, roast duck, and barbecue pork.
http://www.shuangchengrestaurant.com/
(612) 378-0208
1320 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Mr. Chen's in Jackson
Part supermarket, part restaurant, Mr. Chen's is a local favorite in Mississippi. You can peruse the aisles for items like dried noodles and Asian sauces, and then make your way to the restaurant for a sit-down meal. The menu has something for everyone, like lobster pulled straight from the tank and cooked with ginger and onion; hearty braised beef shanks; and dim sum dishes, like crystal shrimp dumplings.
(601) 978-1865
5465 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine in Springfield
According to Yelp's round-up of the top Chinese restaurants in America, Corner 21 ranks 17th in the country. Diners think it's well deserved, with many stating that everything they've tried has been downright delicious. If you can handle the heat, many say the hot crispy fish is to-die-for. For those who prefer something milder, the braised pork belly with green beans also comes highly recommended.
(417) 771-5666
1730 E Republic Rd suite A, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana: Shan in Bozeman
Contemporary spot Shan gets tons of love for its dishes inspired by the cuisine found in Southwest China and Northern Thailand. You can start with snacks for the table, like lamb dumplings with a soy, vinegar, and chili oil sauce and chicken wings with Sichuan peppercorns, sesame seeds, and peanuts. Popular mains include the sticky tamarind ribs, Guizhou sour beef soup, and the "Earth's Three Treasures" vegetarian dish.
406-577-2222
109 E Oak St Suite 1J, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen in Omaha
If you want fantastic Chinese food in Nebraska, many say Blue & Fly is the best. The menu is divided into Chinese-American and traditional Chinese dishes, so all your flavors, textures, and spice levels are covered. Think pork with sweet and sour sauce, shrimp lo mein, sautéed lamb with cumin, and spicy pork intestine. There are also sweet treats like caramel custard and mango tapioca.
http://www.omahablueandfly.com/
402-504-6545
721 S 72nd St Suite 111, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas
Las Vegas has plenty of swanky Chinese restaurants that impress on numerous fronts, but many say Shang Artisan Noodle just hits all the right notes. The atmosphere is buzzy, it's reasonably priced, and the food is seriously good. You can watch the cooks stretch and chop noodles by hand for dishes like warming soups, chow mein, and refreshing cold noodle dishes.
https://www.shangartisannoodle.com/
(702) 888-3292
4983 West Flamingo Road Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89103
New Hampshire: Happy Dumpling in West Lebanon
Happy Dumpling is relatively new, but it already has tons of fans who say the food is top-notch. You can sidle up to the counter and take your pick of several enticing dumpling and noodle dishes, plus a few snack-style bites. Many say the soup dumplings are an absolute must, followed by the spicy dan dan noodle soup with pork and the Taiwan-style popcorn chicken.
https://www.happydumplingnh.com/
603-790-5001
10 Benning St Unit 750, West Lebanon, NH 03784
New Jersey: Wonton Guy in Edison
Diners say Wonton Guy is an absolute hidden gem serving ultra-craveable Hong Kong-style comfort food. Like the name suggests, wontons make an appearance in many of the dishes, including noodle soups and lo mein that you can customize with your choice of noodles and toppings like sliced beef, pork knuckle, and savory fish balls. You can also purchase dumplings, wontons, and noodles in bulk to take home.
(732) 202-8225
1803 NJ-27, Edison, NJ 08817
New Mexico: Chopstix in Albuquerque
Don't let the fact that Chopstix is set in a shopping center fool you — this spot is a long-time favorite with locals in Albuquerque, including some who have lived in China and say the food is very authentic. Dishes that will likely be familiar to many include egg drop soup, chow mein, and egg foo young. Less familiar for some might be the steamed pork with mustard greens, duck noodle soup, and sesame tofu.
https://www.chopstixchinesecuisine.com
505-268-8777
6001 Lomas Blvd NE L, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: YingTao in New York City
Hell's Kitchen spot YingTao is one of the hottest Chinese restaurants in New York City right now, thanks to owner Bolun Yao's innovative takes on Chinese dishes. The creative cuisine earned the spot a Michelin star. Expect the unexpected, like a bao bun stuffed with sea urchin and sweet potato; a deconstructed shumai with shrimp mousse torchon; cured pork; and a tobiko and fish roe-infused wonton wrapper.
(845) 236-6577
805 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Szechuan Mansion Hotpot in multiple locations
Hot pot fans say one place trumps them all in North Carolina, and that's Szechuan Mansion Hotpot. There are actually two locations, both serving a great selection of meats, veggies, and seafood with your choice of broth. You can also opt for dry pots if you're not in the mood for soup.
(919) 800-1802 (Cary) & (919) 237-2570 (Durham)
1353 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511 & 746 9th St, Durham, NC 27705
North Dakota: Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Fargo
There aren't too many places to find really great Chinese food in North Dakota, but Great Wall stands out for its flavorful food, decent portion sizes, and wide selection of Chinese-American classics. You can kick off your meal with some egg rolls and wonton soup, and then move on to mains, like the General Tso's chicken and beef in black bean sauce.
https://www.facebook.com/greatwallnd/
(701) 232-8288
3003 32nd Ave S #1, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: LJ Shanghai in Cleveland
It seems like everyone who dines at LJ Shanghai is blown away by the Shanghai-inspired dishes. Many even go so far as to say the soup dumplings are some of the best they've had in North America. Other dishes on the menu include Shanghai smoked fish, pig's ear with spicy chili sauce, and a spicy Chongqing beef noodle soup that's perfect for warming up on a cold day.
https://www.instagram.com/lj_shanghai/
(216) 400-6936
3142 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: Szechuan Story in Oklahoma City
If you're a fan of mala dishes, diners say Szechuan Story delivers big time. The Oklahoma City spot prides itself on staying true to traditional Sichuan recipes, but also throws in some other regional specialties, as well as some Chinese-American dishes. Your meal could include dishes like sliced beef in a spicy sour sauce, crab rangoon, dry crispy spicy chicken, and mapo tofu with minced pork.
https://www.szechuanstoryonline.com/
(405) 604-4880
2800 N Classen Blvd #108, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Mama Chow's Kitchen in Portland
Portland has a thriving food truck scene, so it's not surprising that many say the best Chinese food in town comes from a cart. The menu is small, but diners say owner Jeff Chow consistently nails each dish with the perfect balance of flavors and textures. The lollipop chicken wings are a perennial favorite, along with the springy garlic noodles. Keep an eye out for specials, like chili oil wontons.
https://www.facebook.com/mamachowskitchen/
3757 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: EMei in Philadelphia
Since 2011, EMei has been numbing tongues in the best way possible with its spicy Sichuan dishes. Chef Zhao prepares classics the way they're made in China with generous lashings of peppercorns, dried chiles, and chili oil. Popular dishes include the pork wontons in hot chili oil, beef noodle soup with a fiery broth, and the spicy sizzling sea bass. If you're feeling adventurous, try the Leshan-style spicy frog pot.
(215) 627-2500
915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Jayd Bun in South Kingston
The fact that walk-ins at Jayd Bun can experience up to a four-hour wait for food is a pretty good indication that the spot is well loved. It also ranked number two on Yelp's list of the highest rated Chinese restaurants in the U.S. If you want to get your hands on some of its famous buns, dumplings, and noodles, it's best to call your order in ahead of time.
(401) 515-7900
1202 Kingstown Rd, South Kingstown, RI 02879
South Carolina: Jackrabbit Filly in Charleston
The dishes at Jackrabbit Filly are fun, flavorful, and fiercely loved by a huge following of fans. Owners Shuai and Corrie Wang call it "New Chinese American" cuisine, as many of the dishes are fresh takes on classics. Take, for example, the Sichuan hot karaage chicken with sweet lemon mayo, and the peanut noodles with pea tendrils and field pea chili crisp. Creative cocktails are also on offer.
https://www.jackrabbitfilly.com/
(843) 460-0037
1083 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
South Dakota: Phnom Penh Restaurant in Sioux Falls
Named after the capital city of Cambodia, Phnom Penh Restaurant offers a great selection of Cambodian and Chinese dishes that diners rave about. Classic Chinese dishes include the barbecue pork buns, sesame chicken, and lo mein. Diners also love the drunken noodles, which feature large, flat rice noodles tossed with egg, onions, red bell peppers, Thai basil, and spicy peanut sauce.
https://phnom-penh-restaurant.square.site/
(605) 332-3935
1010 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Petals of a Peony in multiple locations
Founded in Cordova in 2023, Petals of a Peony quickly earned a reputation among foodies for its stellar Sichuan cuisine. Today, there are additional branches in Memphis, and the original restaurant comes recommended by the Michelin Guide. Dishes to try include the ZaJiang noodles with minced pork, the tongue-tingling spicy crispy chicken, and the cumin lamb. Wash it down with a Tsingtao beer or sour plum juice.
Multiple locations
Texas: House of Three Gorges in Austin
House of Three Gorges has been keeping Austin spicy since 2020, and many diners say it serves some of the best Sichuan cuisine they've ever had. The menu is pretty substantial with a several classics like Chongqing mala chicken, fiery jumping fish, and mapo tofu. House specialties include the sweet red braised pork belly and beef brisket with radish soup.
https://www.houseofthreegorges.com/
(512) 953-8666
8557 Research Blvd #144, Austin, TX 78758
Utah: Zhu Ting Ji in Taylorsville
Newly opened in 2025, Zhu Ting Ji is already wildly popular, so much so that there's often a waitlist going for tables. The focus is on Sichuan cuisine, so you can expect plenty of dishes that crank up the heat. You can jump right into the spice with some cold noodles with chili garlic sauce, and then move on to larger dishes, like the boiled fish in hot sauce and mapo tofu.
(385) 361-1725
5486 S 1900 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129
Vermont: A Single Pebble in Burlington
Foodies often cite A Single Pebble as the best Chinese restaurant in Vermont, thanks to its traditional dishes made with quality ingredients. Chef-owner Chiuho Sampson draws on her Taiwanese heritage to craft comforting dishes that are designed to be shared family-style. Diners love the mock eel made with crispy shiitake mushrooms glazed in a ginger, scallion soy sauce, as well as the red oil chicken in a spicy Sichuan pepper sauce.
https://asinglepebble.com/home
(802) 865-5200
133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Noodle Man In Virginia Beach and Chesapeake
For the freshest noodles in Virginia, countless diners say Noodle Man is the place to go. You can watch the chefs hand pull noodles for dishes like Lanzhou beef noodle soup, mu shu chicken with noodles, and noodles with scrambled eggs and tomatoes. Starters include honey teriyaki shrimp and fried crab wontons.
https://noodle-man-virginia-beach.com/
(757) 410-1999 (Chesapeake) & (757) 222-9666 (Virginia Beach)
1508 Sam's Cir # 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 & 1047 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Washington: Tai Tung in Seattle
Founded in 1935, Tai Tung is Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant and a beloved institution. It's still owned by the same family today, and it offers a great selection of traditional Chinese and Chinese-American dishes that have become fan favorites over the years. Popular items include the house special chow mein, boneless chicken with garlic sauce, honey walnut prawns, and beef in oyster sauce, which was Bruce Lee's go-to choice.
https://www.taitungrestaurant.com/
(206) 622-7372
655 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: China One in Charleston
Voted best Chinese restaurant 2025 by Morgantown magazine, China City gets great reviews for the quality of the food, hefty portion sizes, and great service. The menu is huge and features all the Chinese-American dishes you could ask for and then some. Think hot and sour soup, beef with broccoli, barbecue spare ribs, and shrimp lo mein. You can also end your meal with a round of fortune cookies.
https://www.chinacitymorgantown.com/
(304) 284-9966
3174 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508
Wisconsin: Sze Chuan in West Allis
Ask locals where to find the best Chinese food in Wisconsin, and many people will point you toward Sze Chuan in West Allis. This bustling spot specializes in Sichuan dishes like cold noodles, dry pots, and meats and seafood tossed in fiery sauces. If you can't handle spicy food, there are also mild dishes like chicken with broccoli, Thai basil eggplant, and shrimp chop suey.
http://www.szechuanrestwi.com/
(414) 885-0856
11102 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53227
Wyoming: Twin Dragon in Cheyenne
Twin Dragon is a longtime Wyoming favorite for its reliable and familiar Chinese-American classics. Steamed dumplings and spring rolls are a great way to start the meal. For mains, you can go with one of the house specials like the sizzling scallops and beef, lemon chicken, or moo shu with your choice of protein. The sweet and sour chicken and fried rice also get great reviews.
https://www.twindragon1809.com/
(307) 637-6622
1809 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
To uncover the best Chinese restaurant in every state, we looked at reviews from local diners, as well as awards and accolades from local and national organizations and publications. We only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the information was as up to date as possible.
Each of these restaurants has tons of fans who consistently call them out for the freshness of the food, incredible flavors, and great service. The next time you're craving Chinese food in your state or on the road, countless diners say these spots won't steer you wrong.