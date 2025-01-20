What Exactly Are Fish Balls Made Of?

Explore the local cuisine of East and Southeast Asia, and it won't be long before you encounter a fish ball. The popular food emerged centuries back in China, with some accounts dating the dish to as far back as the 200s B.C. Spread through trade, the dish is now found in a variety of contexts across Southeast Asia, with further-flung renditions in Europe and West Africa.

When enjoying the tasty creation, you may have wondered what comprises fish balls. There are a wide range of renditions, and the most common is the Teochew variety, popularized across Southeast Asia by the ethnic group of the same name. Firm but not chewy, these fish balls come together from an eel base that's oftentimes complemented with a fatty fish, such as mackerel, for flavor. Some integrate the two ingredients with only ice cold water, but sweet potato starch is a common binder and enables the mixture to stick. Flavorings are limited to salt, black and white pepper, perhaps sugar, and sesame oil. When you're enjoying a high quality fish ball, it's the seafood base that lets the flavors shine.