What's The Difference Between Pork Buns And Dumplings?

There's a reason so many cultures have their own version of a dumpling. Simply put, they're delicious! Eastern Europe has pierogi, Italy has ravioli, and India even has the deep-fried samosa. What makes every dumpling special is how the dough is cooked and what filling goes inside. Pork is one of the most common fillings, and China is home to several varieties of dumplings and steamed buns with this protein — with the earliest known historical records for each one.

Jiaozi, the traditional "potsticker" dumplings, are made from an unleavened dough with a pasta-like texture. Baozi, steamed buns, have a soft and fluffy leavened dough shell akin to a biscuit. Each dish has a dough made of flour and water, but baozi gets its texture from containing yeast while jiaozi does not. They can each be steamed and contain a tasty pork filling. Both are important parts of Chinese culinary history. However, the cooking preparations and folklore of jiaozi and baozi make them distinct.