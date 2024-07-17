Lo Mein Vs Chow Mein: The Difference Explained

Chow mein has been catching a ride on our collective chopsticks since the mid-19th century when it was introduced by Chinese immigrants as one of the earliest examples of American-Chinese cuisine. The first versions made heavy use of vegetables but later embraced meat and sauce to appease American taste buds. Since its arrival, chow mein has exploded in popularity, popping up on menus the country over (you'd be hard-pressed to find an American-Chinese restaurant today that doesn't serve some version of it).

Advertisement

The chow mein most Americans are familiar with uses fresh or dried noodles that are parboiled and then stir-fried in a wok or pan alongside meat and vegetables, before being dressed sparingly in a light, often soy-based sauce. This style of cooking is said to hail from Shanghai and gives the noodles their lovely, springy texture, which is this dish's hallmark.

However, there's more than one way to enjoy chow mein. In Hong Kong, it's commonplace to boil the noodles and then shape them into a sort of pancake, before frying them and topping with the other ingredients. There's even such a thing as a chow mein sandwich (literally a bun or two slices of bread stuffed with chow mein).