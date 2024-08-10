The Real General Tso And How He Became The Namesake For Takeout Chicken

General Tso's crispy, tender, sweet, and sauce-covered chicken is a beloved staple on Chinese restaurant menus around the United States — and it's arguably the most famous Chinese-American dish. But emphasis should be placed on the "American" portion of that term, as General Tso's chicken is not something you'd genuinely find on a menu in China, and it's one of the many "international" dishes that were actually invented in the U.S.

The story of General Tso's chicken isn't as simple as American chefs taking a Chinese food and messing with it, though. Its history weaves from the Hunan province in China to Taipei to New York City, where it began its takeover of American takeout menus. And, although the dish is in fact named after a military commander – one of the most successful in Chinese history – the real General Tso died long before he ever got to sample the dish that bears his name. Overall, the connection between the man and this food is actually pretty flimsy.