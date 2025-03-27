Is Chinese Takeout Considered Fast Food?

The specifics of the term fast food aren't definite, but there are certain characteristics most would agree on. For one, there's the standardized menu that arises from mass production. Order one of the best McDonald's burgers from any McDonald's location across the United States, and the details don't deviate much. Furthermore, you can expect low prices, as well as extended opening hours. To make such a business model possible, frozen and highly processed foods are frequently employed. Plus, there's likely a drive-thru and prepackaged containers, which are commonalities with Chinese takeout.

However, fast food dining entails its own qualities, with several distinctions from Chinese-American eating. Many cite White Castle as the original fast food restaurant; the eatery opened in 1921, at a time when chop suey restaurants were already well-established. Over a century later, burger-based restaurants still reign as the fast food go-to, although fast food fried chicken and Mexican-inspired creations such as Taco Bell are also part of the conversation.

What intertwines all such offerings are chains: Fast food relies on huge multi-location operations. Sure, Chinese takeout also has big businesses such as Panda Express and P.F. Chang's, but they don't fit into such commonalities of the fast food niche. The former could qualify, but its menu style and pricing is more akin to fast casual businesses such as Chipotle or Sweetgreen, where you can assemble ingredients from a counter selection. Otherwise, Chinese takeout exists as a class of its own, ready for enjoyment sans label.