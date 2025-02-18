The fascination with the people who actually pen the prophecies escalated at the end of the last decade when James Wong began to take over the reins from Donald Lau as part-time Chief Fortune Writer at Wonton Foods, Inc., the world's largest producer of fortune cookies. Lau, who also worked for the Brooklyn-based company as its chief financial officer, said he was originally chosen to write the fortunes in the '80s because he had a better command of English than his colleagues.

Wong, whose additional roles are in purchasing and information technology, acknowledged that the company has received a little heat over the years from diners who were unhappy with their predictions. Fortunes have to have wide appeal, cannot be deemed offensive, and must be upbeat and positive. Despite following those rules, Wong received a complaint from a couple whose already-troubled marriage took a turn for the worse when the husband, about to travel for work, opened his cookie to a promise of romance on his next trip.

Lau's original writings sounded more like horoscopes, but he eventually began adding philosophy and humor, resulting in a few deemed unsuitable for, er, public consumption. Some got a little political, like the ones that said, "Don't run for president. You're not a good liar," and, "You will soon become such a VIP that NSA will soon be listening to your phone calls."