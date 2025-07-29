How Crab Rangoon Became A Chinese Restaurant Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is perhaps no American Chinese menu item more beloved and less understood than the crab rangoon. Consisting of a fried shell filled with cream cheese, artificial (or real) crab, and is often served with sweet and sour sauce for dipping, the dish is equal parts delicious and confounding. In recent years, crab rangoons have become the internet's snack of choice, both because of its crave-worthy blend of sweet and savory tastes and because, well, when you really think about it, they make absolutely no sense within the general landscape of Chinese cuisine.

After all, unlike many other Chinese American food staples, there is seemingly no Chinese predecessor to the rangoon. Not just this, but its primary component, cream cheese, originated in the United States and not China. Not just this, but rangoon, half of the dish's title, is named for a city now known as Yangon in Myanmar, not China. So how, then, did this mix up of various influences, naming schemes, and ingredients, come to be an American Chinese food staple? Like so many American Chinese menu items, such as the complicated roots of the fortune cookie, the exact story is still unclear. However, the most common explanation points to the crab rangoon originating, not in a Chinese restaurant, but in a tiki bar named Trader Vic's.