16 Cold Noodle Dishes From Around The World

When the weather's too hot to even think about turning on the oven, cold noodles come to the rescue. While we often associate noodles with warm and comforting dishes like soups, stir-fries, and casseroles, many cultures around the world have concocted chilled variations designed specifically to eat on hot, humid days. Cool and refreshing, these noodle dishes are perfect for picnics and potlucks, and make for a satisfying meal or snack when you want to eat well without breaking a sweat.

Cold noodle dishes come in all kinds of textures and flavors, from chewy buckwheat noodles to slippery rice vermicelli and chunky macaroni. Some are simple affairs with noodles and just a few ingredients in an icy broth or plain noodles dipped in a savory sauce. Others feature an array of vibrant herbs and veggies, as well as proteins like seafood and meat. There are even some sweet noodle-based desserts. If you're looking to shake up your pasta salad game, these are some tasty cold noodle dishes from around the globe that are worth trying.