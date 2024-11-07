What Separates Soup Dumplings From Wontons?

When you first see the words "soup dumplings" on the menu, it wouldn't be unusual if an image of wontons popped into your mind. After all, wontons are dumplings served in soup and, like soup dumplings, are made with a flour wrapper surrounding a filling consisting of some type of minced meat. But with soup dumplings, the soup is actually inside the dumpling, ready to burst out with one small bite.

You're likely to find one or both of these items as you navigate the menu at a dim sum meal. Both have long traditions in Chinese cooking, have been eaten in a variety of ways throughout their histories, and are now staples on menus at Chinese restaurants around the world. But while wontons are now eaten with everything from tea in the morning to late-night snacks, the most common soup dumplings (xiao long bao), have strict rules about how they are made and how they are eaten.