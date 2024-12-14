Andrew Zimmern's 26 Favorite Restaurants In His Hometown, The Twin Cities - Exclusive

Few chefs have had the opportunity to try as many amazing restaurants and dishes as Andrew Zimmern. As the co-creator, host, and executive producer of the Food Network television show "Bizarre Foods," Zimmern traversed the globe in search of unique, traditional dishes. In "The Zimmern List," he showed viewers amazing eats across the United States. It stands to reason that the chef is just as adept at finding the best restaurants in his hometown — the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

We recently had the opportunity to ask Zimmern about his favorite places to eat in the Twin Cities, and he didn't hold back. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, he listed a wide variety of restaurants that are his go-to spots when he's craving really good food. He let us in on laid-back spots that are perfect for easy-going comfort food, as well as innovative restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. Visit Andrew Zimmern's favorite restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul and you'll find everything from Hmong cuisine to handmade tortillas, burgers, and Korean-inspired small plates. These are 26 hometown eateries that he highly recommends.